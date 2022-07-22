The Manhattan Housing Authority is moving forward with plans to start building a new senior and affordable housing campus next year.
Aaron Estabrook, executive director of the Manhattan Housing Authority, spoke to representatives from Riley County and the Manhattan city government during a joint meeting Thursday.
Estabrook spoke about developing a housing campus that would provide about 109 units for replacing the National Church Residences’ Garden Grove apartments (60 senior units) and Manhattan Housing Authority’s Carlson Plaza (49 public housing units). The National Church Residences, which is planning to leave the area, is providing assistance to the city government and Manhattan Housing Authority on the project.
The campus would include a building for senior living and a building for general public housing.
Estabrook said the plan is to build a new building at the parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets and move Garden Grove residents into it along with the remaining senior residents at Carlson Plaza. He said the Carlson Plaza residents who aren’t seniors would be moved to another public housing location.
Following moving those residents into the new building, Carlson Plaza will be demolished and rebuilt because of mold and asbestos problems. The Garden Grove buildings will be demolished and converted into green space because of flooding associated with Wildcat Creek.
Following that, the National Church Residences’ Colorado Plaza will be rehabilitated, which would be under the housing authority’s control.
To move forward, Estabrook said he needs the city government to give him site control of the Fifth and Pierre parking lot. Estabrook said the new building would be five stories. The first level would be for parking, and the top four for housing.
Estabrook, a former city commissioner, said the community has many housing problems, and this is a “once-in-a-generation project.” “There isn’t any other solution that does that,” Estabrook said.
City commissioner Wynn Butler said Estabrook has a good plan.
“I think it pulls together everything, and I liked the idea,” he said. “You gotta stay focused on your mission.”
The estimated project cost is $20 million, including the Carlson Plaza rebuild. Estabrook said they are looking at multiple funding sources, including money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal coronavirus-relief funding, and federal and state low-income tax credits.
Estabrook anticipated construction of the new building to begin in August or September of next year, and he hopes for completion by the start of 2024. He said it would take two years to rebuild Carlson Plaza, which he hopes to demolish as they start construction on the new building. He said any seniors at the plaza would be moved to Garden Grove or Colorado Plaza during construction.
Mayor Linda Morse said she wants Estabrook to make sure the community is aware of the project at it does not catch people by surprise.
The housing authority is having a meeting about the project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manhattan Public Library.
Riverfront
development
Phil Anderson of the Riverfront Development Committee came to the meeting to talk about developing the riverfront area. The committee is looking to create a master plan to develop the Kansas River riverfront. It is currently studying the options and trying to raise money to fund a plan.
Committee members are asking Riley County and city officials for their support for the development of the riverfront. Anderson said he’s looking for $175,000 in private funding to pay for a master plan.
Tracey Anderson of Anderson Knight said he was at the parks and rec board meeting Monday night. He said the one takeaway he got from the meeting is that residents care about their quality of life, and this project would help.
Phil Anderson said the master plan would take about ten months to do including discovery and developing the vision and action plan. Anderson wants to include city and county representatives to ensure the plan is something that the local governments would approve. Anderson also wants the city and county to promote the idea of riverfront development.
Morse said the area needs to “dream a bit” and thinks riverfront development would be great for the community.
Butler said he could see something like this happening but he worries about how much staff time it would take from the city. He said he thinks there’s already too much on the city’s plate.
Tracey Anderson said the only time from city and county staff would be a couple of hours to ensure the scope of work aligns with the city and county.