Manhattan house fire causes $55,000 in damage Staff report Jul 5, 2023 A fire caused $55,000 in damage to a Manhattan home in the early morning hours on Wednesday.Firefighters were dispatched at about 4:18 a.m. Wednesday to a home that had caught fire at 1121 Claflin Road.The home's owner is listed as Blake Vargo, according to county records.The fire damaged the home's structure and property for a total loss of about $55,000 — $45,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents. There were no injuries reported.The fire department reported 17 calls in the past three days. Of those, four were listed as being "outdoor, rubbish or waste" fires, and two were associated with minor property damage of $500 or less.