The Wareham has seen a lot of concerts over the years, but none quite like what happened Friday.
The downtown venue was host to a U.S. Air Guitar regional championship. It was one of 10 regional air guitar events planned for the 2022 season, placing Manhattan the same level as other regional sites: San Diego, Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, Austin, San Francisco, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville and Boston.
Justin Howard, who organized the event in Manhattan and goes by the stage name “Nordic Thunder,” said he pulled some strings to get the regional competition in Manhattan.
Howard, who performs in a leather loincloth-inspired outfit, was first invited to Manhattan by Jeff Sackrider, a member of the Incite MHK local art group, last September on Third Thursday to host an air guitar competition.
“I was blown away, the level of commitment that people in Manhattan threw themselves into something that is just completely absurd, completely ridiculous,” Howard said.
The rock ‘n’ roll air guitar contest featured nine “guitarists” who riffed and plucked their imaginary instruments to classic songs like “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister, and “Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie.
The competitors were judged on technical merit, stage presence, “air-ness” and vulnerability.
During the first round, contestants had 1 minute to play a song of their choice. In the second round, six of the contestants competed to the same song, “Runaway,” by Bon Jovi.
In the end, “Dom Papa The Beard,” known away from the stage as Domingo Ward, won the competition. In the second round, the 37-year-old Manhattanite received perfect scores from all three judges.
Ward got into air guitar in 2011 or 2012 after watching an air guitar documentary. He said 10 years later, the opportunity manifested itself when air guitar came to Manhattan. Ward painted his face for the competition, saying his look was to pay homage to Johnny Depp. Before the show, he consulted his sister-in-law on which song and vibe he should use.
“She’s like, ‘You should go up there with like a facade, go looking like you’re gonna go thrash. But play something like to your culture,’” Ward said. So, he played Los Lobos’ version of “La Bamba.”
Ward thinks the air guitar competition is a great movement because Manhattan needs entertainment options aside from drinking at bars.
The concert was free for the 150 or so people who came. “Things like this air guitar competition are involving the community in a way where it doesn’t cost anyone any money to have some culture here in your town,” Howard said.
The entry fee to compete in the competition was $15 and all the money collected is going to help pay for the winner’s flight to the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, which Howard said might be on ESPN this year.
“We want the champion to be able to just focus on their craft, focus on their art, focus on putting on a performance and having a good time and not have to worry about anything,” Howard said.
Howard began his air guitar career in 2006 and won his first world championship in 2012. Howard was recently named the champion of champions, the highest honor one can get in the air guitar world.
The date and location of the national championships hasn’t been announced yet.
Howard, a 38-year-old Chicago native, said he wants to bring the U.S. Air Guitar National Championships to Manhattan because “there is something in the air.” He said seeds were planted last fall in Manhattan and are growing after the Friday night contest.
The next Air Guitar World Championships will be in Oulu, Finland, in August 2022.
“What I’m here for is to encourage people to express themselves and do so in a space that is safe. It’s a non-judgemental space,” Howard said. “Everyone that competes, we all want to see each other succeed. No one wants to see someone fail.”