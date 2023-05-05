Manhattan High School senior Avery Inman said it was important to her to document the last days of classes in the MHS-East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave.

“I attended (classes) in this building, and I know a lot of people have, plus people attended it as a middle school, or they’ve gone to school here and now they teach here,” Inman said. “So, I feel like it’s good to document for like, every generation.”