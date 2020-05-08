Barring any setbacks to Riley County’s phased reopening, Manhattan High School will hold an in-person commencement ceremony this summer.
The graduation date will be sometime between Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, Aug. 2, and will take place at Bishop Stadium. School officials will announce the actual date on May 18.
Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement to reopen Kansas, MHS principal Michael Dorst said school administrators felt the need to narrow the timeframe for when a commencement ceremony could occur.
Dorst said the ceremony could only happen after end of restrictions on public gatherings to 90 or fewer people, which is part of phase 3 in reopening. That could be as early as June 15. On the other end of the window, the graduation would need to happen before students head off for college, potentially in other states, at the start of August.
Even though the ceremony would be during the last phase, or winding down, of social distancing restrictions, some public gathering limits could still apply, and crowd and guest limits could be in force. That’s one reason Dorst said he’s waiting until the completion of phase 1 to set a specific date.
“If we announce right now, the ceremony date, we don’t know the amount of people we could handle dependent on what restrictions we might have,” Dorst said.
Additionally, the graduation could still be canceled, at least for the summer, if earlier reopening phases take longer than expected. But in setting the specific date later this month, superintendent Marvin Wade said it helps keep families from having to adjust to a rolling graduation date.
“If we can’t do it then, then we won’t be able to do it this summer, and we’ll look at other options,” Wade said. “What we don’t want to do is kick this can down the road, where on May 19, we say, ‘Maybe July 5,’ and then we get closer to July 5 and it’s, ‘Well, maybe we could do it Aug. 2.’”
The school’s graduation was set for Sunday, but the high school will still proceed with an alternate senior video tribute for the class of 2020. While it’s not supposed to take the place of actual commencement, the video will feature ceremony staples like commencement speakers and speeches from the superintendent and board president. It will be streamed on the school and district’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
In any case, Dorst said he’s committed to having some eventual in-person graduation ceremony, even if it has to take place after the summer.
“Our young adults have made it to this point, and we’re committed to honoring them,” he said.