Manhattan High is looking at an evening time for its proposed Aug. 7 commencement date, to help avoid the heat of the day, officials announced Friday.
In a letter to students and parents, principal Michael Dorst said a survey of the graduating class showed that most families prefer to have a single ceremony, rather than multiple ceremonies to better space out guests. That single ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug 7 at Bishop Stadium.
Dorst said school officials don’t know how many guests will be allowed at the ceremony, pointing to the recent county health department decision to continue limiting gatherings to 50 people. School and health officials will continue to monitor the pandemic and adjust plans as necessary, he said.
Should an August commencement not be feasible, Dorst has previously committed to holding some sort of in-person ceremony for the class of 2020, although the Aug. 2 date is the only summer date it could be held. Other options would include a ceremony later in the school year, once the now-graduated students return from college.
In the meantime, students should expect to receive their diplomas by mail.