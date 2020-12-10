Manhattan High School students are facing changes in finals and standardized testing this year as the pandemic goes on.
For those graduating, they won’t have to worry as much about college preparatory exams if they wish to attend Kansas State University or other institutions in 2021.
Finals at MHS will take place Dec. 21 and 22, with one group of students attending all seven of their classes in-person on the 21st, and another group students doing the same on the 22nd. Students doing online-only classes will take their finals remotely. MHS Principal Michael Dorst said any semester-ending activities should be wrapping up around that time, as different classes have different requirements for year-end evaluations.
“We have a schedule posted leading up to the end of the semester, and we will be working on getting our second semester lined out over the next couple of weeks,” Dorst said.
Dorst said there are a lot of puzzle pieces needing to fit together as the schedule is finalized. He said counselors have been diligent in working with seniors as they prepare for life after high school.
“We have been seeing an increase in the number of students choosing to graduate a semester early,” Dorst said. “Some are going to begin a gap year, or some are going right into post-secondary institutions. They are taking advantage of an opportunity to start that part of their life earlier.”
Manhattan High offers different courses which equal more than 100 college credit hours. Those include classes with a career pathway focus, as well as general education.
“If we can make something an option for one of our kids and customize it, we want to make MHS be a resource for them and not a hurdle,” Dorst said.
Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at Kansas State University, said her office has customized its recruitment and retention efforts across all campuses, as they try to meet the needs of families and students. She said that includes extending the scholarship application date to Jan. 5 and changing their process for reviewing college prep exam scores.
“We’re providing a test-optional scholarship process,” Goos said. “Maybe students needed a re-take (of the ACT or SAT) and haven’t been able to get one, or their test got cancelled outright.”
Goos said all SAT testing has been canceled for the month of December, and this is the first year her office will be reviewing those tests with a process called super-scoring.
“So, if you took that first test and did better in one subject over another, but you retake the test later, and maybe you did better in math that second time, we’ll take all the best scores from the different subjects and add them up for a ‘super score,’” Goos said.
Dorst said this year’s senior class took a free ACT test provided by the Kansas Department of Education in February just before the pandemic hit. This year’s junior class is slated to take the test on Feb. 23, and Dorst said students can opt-in to the test for capacity reasons.
“We may not have the same numbers that we did last year, but (the tests) will be more manageable,” Dorst said.
A free ACT Prep course for MHS students is being held Dec. 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. Dorst said this course is for students preparing for the main test next September. More information on the course can be found on the MHS website.
Goos said she has seen some flexibility in how federal financial aid is administered to incoming students, as it depends on their situation. She said those seniors share their optimism about 2021 when they step onto campus, and that socially distanced visits for potential freshmen are still scheduled starting again on Friday.
“Students on campus tours are broken into smaller groups, less than 50 people,” Goos said. “I think there’s more value to it, there’s more personal interaction. Students feel more comfortable asking questions and get in-depth knowledge of the institution.”
Goos said there are a few things her office will continue to do post-pandemic, such as providing electronic forms and virtual advising sessions. Over the last ten days her office has seen 1,300 applications for incoming freshmen — a 45% increase over the same time period last year. Goos said the deadline extension has helped, and the university is going to offer application workshops through her office and waive any fees associated with applying.
“We think that will really help, particularly with our first-generation students,” Goos said.