Students returning to Manhattan High School West Campus next week will notice temporarily reduced parking, as well as some upgrades to their school.
MHS Principal Mike Dorst said student parking will now include an expanded lot on the northwest side of the building, with a capacity of 133 spots.
Another parking lot along Oak Street on the south side of the school features 119 spots for student vehicles. There are 30 spots available in a lower parking area below the “triangle lot” as Dorst calls it, with nine spots available along the street adjacent to that triangular-shaped lot.
Dorst said with the cooperation of the Sunset Zoo, there is also an overflow lot for student parking that has 86 spots available.
He said additional parking areas will open closer to the end of the fall semester on the southeast side of the building where construction is currently taking place.
Dorst said once that construction is finished, there will be 103 more spots for students than before construction. He said officials believe that will be enough to accommodate freshmen when they come to the West Campus, because most of them don’t drive.
He said once the project is complete, the school will have 60-65 new spaces on the east side for staff parking.
“We have to go through some growing pains to get to that point, but there will be more parking for students,” said Dorst, who plans to send an email to families on Monday outlining the parking situation.
Dorst said because some students were taking classes remotely last year, parking wasn’t as much of a problem.
MHS West students also will have a new “secured, monitored entrance” to use on the west side of the school, Dorst said. The walking path from the zoo overflow lot to the school also is slated for improvement. Currently, the walkway consists of gravel which floods during rainstorms. Dorst said he is looking forward to improving that walking path, so students don’t have to walk down Oak Street to get to class from the zoo lot.
Dorst said there will be “a lot of parking” available around the school campus, however the later students arrive, the less likely their chances are of getting a close spot. He said he spoke with Student Council leaders to get their thoughts and viewpoints on improved parking around the school as the project progressed.
Officials said construction will likely be completed by the fall 2022 semester. The plan is to bring ninth-graders to the west campus, starting with the 2022-23 school year.
USD 383 construction owners’ representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said some of the other noticeable construction updates include the finished synthetic turf field and nearly completed tennis courts. Brooke-Fruendt said the tennis courts are still missing the wind screen and a net she said arrived damaged.
“They have a brand-new band/sport tower for viewing,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “There are still some areas to be completed in the next few months on the west side.”
Brooke-Fruendt said steel erection on the east side of the building “is moving along at a swift pace,” and a concrete floor slab should be poured next week. Inside the school, renovations to certain walls and hallways are complete, with fresh coats of paint throughout. The gymnasium also received fresh paint and the locker rooms are completed.
The nursing station also was updated, and Dorst said there are new office suites specific to individual grade levels in the school, making one each for sophomores, juniors, and senior classes. The grade-level office suites are each staffed with a secretary, principal, and comprehensive counselors.
“We feel it will serve our students and parents better, and be easier to visit with each grade level team,” Dorst said.
Brooke-Fruendt said there “have not been any issues” with construction at the high school.
“We have been lucky as far as product delivery and such,” Brooke-Fruendt said.
USD 383 will hold an open house for MHS West and East campuses from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Families can tour the buildings and learn more about where their students will be attending school. The first day of school for all USD 383 students is Wednesday.