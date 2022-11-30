A Manhattan High School club sought to find common ground and
hosted an active lesson in democracy through a community conversation about the school’s Native American branding and imagery.
Members of the MHS Civic Engagement Club organized the event Monday evening in an effort to find common ground among residents and other students regarding the “Indian” symbol. Club co-vice president and sophomore Raisa Hossein said students chose the topic of the school’s branding this year because their previous discussion subjects were on a more global scale.
“The thing about this topic, is that it involves our community directly,” Hossein said. “It’s a tough and emotional topic that you don’t see much civil discourse about, and so you’re never going to really have those tough conversations unless it’s held in a civil manner, otherwise nobody will get anywhere.”
Monday’s event was intended to help residents “explore all perspectives” on the issue, which Hossein said is “still getting somewhere.”
“So many people these days are wrapped up in their own little bubble,” Hossein said, “and they refuse to look at another perspective, or they might not have heard a different perspective, because some people are afraid to speak up in case they are attacked.”
About 70 people registered for the event, but only about 40 attended. Civic Engagement Club co-vice president and sophomore Advith Natarajan said several people couldn’t attend at the last minute due to illness. People were given a survey to fill out as part of registration, which helped organizers get an understanding of an individual’s knowledge base about Native Americans in Kansas and the topic of the MHS Indian. Another survey was issued after the discussions to give people a chance to reflect on what they heard.
“We can’t wait to look at the surveys and see how the deliberation impacted peoples’ attitudes,” Natarajan said. “In the future, based on the data, we want to observe how those attitudes changed and present our findings somewhere, probably the school board. But I want to make it clear that it’s not presenting a suggestion about the mascot, but rather it’s just the impacts of deliberation on attitudes.”
Attendees were split into three groups to deliberate or discuss their feelings and opinions about the “Indian” branding. The groups followed the Kansas State University Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy’s ground rules for public discussion, which encourages people to explore differing viewpoints, to listen respectfully and to stay focused on the issue at hand.
The MHS Civic Engagement Club was formed three years ago by a former student. MHS history and government teacher Kent Hildebrand is a faculty advisory for the club. He said many students, like Hossein and Natarajan, worked with retired USD 383 educator Lisa Biteau on civic discourse projects in middle school, which prepared them for larger projects in high school.
“Originally, our vision was to give students a place that’d be nonpartisan,” Hildebrand said, “where they could discuss issues and hopefully deliberate, focus on research, facts, objectivity, you know, things that aren’t necessarily practiced in the social media realm. Another aspect of that was to try to increase student awareness of local government and how those processes work.”
The groups discussed multiple facets of the Indian imagery, from the historical theft of land from Native Americans by white settlers, to the difference between a school’s mascot and its branding. MHS students sat with older residents and talked about how the “Indian” identity of the school has been embedded into Manhattan’s culture, as well as how to properly honor the legacy of local Native American individuals and tribes.
Some people say the high school chose the “Indian” brand to honor Frank Prentup, who was of Native American descent. Prentup taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940.
The MHS “Indian” branding has been a point of conversation in the Manhattan area for at least 30 years but has surfaced within the past year as a school board election issue. During a Nov. 16 meeting, Manhattan-Ogden school board president Curt Herrman said the board will not address Native American branding at any upcoming board meetings.
His comments came a week after the Kansas State Board of Education endorsed a proposal from a state advisory group to have public schools in Kansas eliminate any Native American-themed mascots or imagery within the next three to five years. The board also voted to keep the word “Indians” in the end zone of the Bishop Stadium turf during its Nov. 16 meeting.
There were no USD 383 board members present at the Civic Engagement Club’s event Monday.
In 2017, the district board voted to keep the Indian name and image with a few conditions, including instituting a wolf as a physical mascot, which has not been used. As of this year, the district is also refraining from using symbols and language referring to Indians on future MHS uniforms, in the event that the name is changed.