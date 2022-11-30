MHS Civic Engagement conversation
Manhattan High School Principal Mike Dorst, far left, answers questions from students during a panel discussion at the MHS Civic Engagement Club’s community conversation about the MHS “Indian” imagery Monday. The club will host a similar event next year around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

 Staff photo by AJ Dome

A Manhattan High School club sought to find common ground and

hosted an active lesson in democracy through a community conversation about the school’s Native American branding and imagery.