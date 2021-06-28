A Manhattan High grad, the daughter of a former MHS principal, has been named the head of the country’s third-largest tobacco company.
Kim (Benson) Reed took over the role of President and CEO of ITG Brands earlier this month. She oversees all U.S. employees and operations for the company, which makes Winston, Kool and Salem cigarettes, Blu brand vapes, and is the top producer of mass-market cigars. ITG Brands is a division of Imperial Brands PLC, a British multinational corporation.
“Kim has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods sector and a demonstrated record of success in both sales and executive leadership,” said Dominic Brisby, the division director for the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia for Imperial Brands. “Kim has expertly led the largest sales transformation in ITG Brands history and is the perfect steward for the continued success of Imperial’s largest market.”
Reed grew up in Manhattan and graduated from MHS in 1985. She is the daughter of Sylvester Benson, who served as principal at the high school in the 1990s.
Reed had for two years been ITG’s executive vice president for sales. During her tenure, the company said Reed had consistently delivered exceptional results, including establishing ITG Brands as a market leader in sales of factory manufactured cigarettes and mass market cigars while leading a sales organization of over 1,000 employees responsible for $3 billion in net revenue. Reed notably designed and oversaw a comprehensive sales transformation strategy that encompassed ITG Brands’ largest ever external recruitment for field sales while prioritizing a diverse and inclusive culture.
“I am honored to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer of ITG Brands,” said Reed. “I am excited to engage across all aspects of the business and build upon our existing momentum to further accelerate growth.”
Prior to joining ITG Brands, Reed led several large sales organizations for major consumer brands. She held various positions at the Kellogg Company culminating in a role as General Manager of U.S. Sales and served in numerous roles at the Pepsi Bottling Group over the course of over 17 years. Reed also serves as the Chair of the Manufacturer’s Convenience Distributor Association and a member of the Executive Leadership Council, and previously served as a member of the board of CALIBR. She has been recognized as a 2021 top woman in convenience by Convenience Store News and twice as a top woman executive by Progressive Grocer.
She now lives in Greensboro, NC, where ITG is based.