Virginia Hale plays fetch with Dozer, a French bulldog and chihuahua mix, on Saturday during PetPoolooza at City Park Pool. The annual event by the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, Manhattan Parks and Rec and the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine allows dogs to come and swim before the pool closes for the summer. Suggested donations of $15 were accepted that would go to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
Manhattan temperatures reached a record-high on Saturday, becoming the hottest destination in the United States that day.
The Manhattan Regional Airport recorded 115 degrees Fahrenheit according to the Kansas Mesonet, a climate center and agronomy weather department at Kansas State University.
The Saturday heat index felt less intense than usual as there was a lack of typical humidity. Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet manager, identifies disastrous storms along the Southwest U.S. as the cause for the state’s excessive heat.
“We had a really hot dry air across much of central Kansas, especially thanks to the overcast and influences of Hilary, (a hurricane that struck southern California and Mexico),” Redmond said in a phone interview. “That helps make us the warmest area in the nation by far.”
According to the Kansas Mesonet weather report, the previous record for Aug. 19 was 108 degrees Fahrenheit in 1936. Saturday’s weather reading set a new record high for this date in Manhattan, breaking the 87-year-old record. This is the second highest temperature ever recorded in Manhattan. According to the Kansas Mesonet, the highest was 116 degrees in July 1936.
The maximum calculations this past weekend contributed to a six-day spurt of temperatures above 100 degrees or higher. Redmond said that’s not even “cracking the top 20” for consecutive days above centennial conditions.
Redmond said that Kansas experienced highs and lows above average in August.
“The average temperature this month is about 78 degrees,” Redmond said. “We’re running a degree above normal for maximum, and when we look at minimum averages, we’re running two degrees above normal.”
The “normal” maximum is 89 degrees, and the “normal” minimum is 66 degrees.
The streak of consecutive 100-degree days in Kansas broke on Sunday.
Redmond said the humidity in Kansas City contributed to an increased heat index in Manhattan. Therefore, the 90-degree temperatures on Sunday felt much higher than Saturday’ temperatures.
According to the Manhattan Regional Airport, Manhattan is soaring above 100 degrees with a 104 reading on Tuesday.