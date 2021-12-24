Masks will be required in all Manhattan city government-operated buildings beginning Monday.
The Manhattan city government announced the mandate on Thursday. This applies regardless of people's vaccination status.
The masking requirement is for people 2 and older.
City manager Ron Fehr said this city's decision is in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Riley County Health Department.
“The Omicron variant is surging across the country as well as being more prevalent in Kansas which is putting a strain on local hospitals and medical providers,” Fehr said in a written statment. “Holiday gatherings and upcoming New Years’ events are likely to lead to even more spread.”
Fehr also mentioned the animal shelter being temporarily closed to the public after an employee tested positive and "an inability to have enough employees."
"Thus, we need to do what we can to reduce the spread, make sure the City workforce can continue to provide essential services, keep our public facilities open, and help prevent the local medical community from being overwhelmed," he said.
Fehr further said he encourages community members to get vaccinated and receive the booster if eligible.
City administrators will evaluate the situation weekly based on CDC and county health department information.