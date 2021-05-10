Some doodles can get you in trouble at school. One Manhattan girl’s doodle could win her school a $50,000 prize.
Google named Nidhi Kantha, 11, the Kansas winner in its annual national art contest that seeks a design to be featured as the “Google doodle” on the website’s homepage.
The daughter of Sunitha Shiva and Kantha Channaiah of Manhattan is one of 54 Doodle for Google winners, one from each U.S. state and territory.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The next stage involves public voting on the entries. Five finalists will receive a $5,000 scholarship. The winner of those five will receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.
Kantha is a 5th grader at Bergman Elementary School. She said she decided to enter the contest because she likes to draw and wanted to challenge herself. She came up with a design using the letters in the word “Google” to represent the theme “What inner strength means to me.” Kantha said it made her think of the importance of staying positive.
“I tried to put in my drawing to always look on the bright side,” she said.
Her drawing also emphasizes helping and caring for others and believing in herself, including the belief that she can become the first female president of the United States.
Several of Kantha’s teachers and friends attended a celebration at her home Friday, where she received a Doodle for Google hat, a T-shirt with her design printed on it and a tablet from Google. A representative from the company surprised Kantha with the news that she was the Kansas winner.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Kantha said. “It was an exciting moment.”
Voting for the next round is open at doodles.google.com/d4g. The vote will remain open until 1:59 a.m. Saturday.