Manhattan Fire officials say they’re working to vacate a condemned apartment building because the owner failed to make timely repairs.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes wrote in a statement Friday that the owners of the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus, “failed to meet the deadlines” for repairing crumbling walkways and stairwells. Fire officials condemned the building last week because of its condition.

