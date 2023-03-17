A note is posted Friday near a staircase at Royal Towers, 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. Manhattan Fire officials say the condemned apartment building will be vacated because the owner failed to make timely repairs.
Manhattan Fire officials say they’re working to vacate a condemned apartment building because the owner failed to make timely repairs.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes wrote in a statement Friday that the owners of the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus, “failed to meet the deadlines” for repairing crumbling walkways and stairwells. Fire officials condemned the building last week because of its condition.
The owner is listed as TD Invest LLC of Crystal Bay, Nevada.
Almes wrote that a structural engineer is evaluating the sidewalks and stairs of the building to determine a safe way for tenants to move heavy furniture and belongings out. Fire officials will have a moveout plan for Royal Towers residents available by March 24.
“Once received, the plan will be communicated to management, as well as residents, to ensure a safe move-out of the building,” Almes wrote.
Almes wrote that fire officials want to get all the building’s residents vacated before May 1. Placards will be placed on the building with this information. Fire officials ask that Royal Towers tenants don’t move their belongings until their moveout plan is in place.
Many of the building’s residents are college students and have already found alternative housing through Kansas State University and other apartment complexes in the city.
Manhattan Fire officials became aware of potential issues with the structural integrity of the Royal Towers building after several videos showing damage to the building went viral on social media platform TikTok last fall.
In the videos, buckled concrete and loose masonry can be seen, with the first video about the building’s condition posted in November. Residents reported to The Mercury last week that the condition of the building has worsened in the last few months.
The Royal Towers Apartments were built in 1966. In January, fire officials said they found several violations related to the condition of the exterior balconies and stairs. Almes sent a notice of the violations to the property owner, TD Invest LLC.
In December, The Mercury reported that The Prime Company of Manhattan took over management of the apartments from American Property Management.
Levi Bailey, spokesman for The Prime Company, told The Mercury in an email that The Prime Company took over management of the apartment complex in December. He said their team looked at engineering reports on the condition of the building, and after seeing the severity of the issues with Royal Towers, decided to turn over management of the property to the owners.