Drivers on their way to work Monday morning might have seen a lot of smoke.

The Manhattan Fire Department put out a pile of recyclables on fire at Howie’s Recycling, 625 S. 10th St.

The department went to the scene at 8 a.m. Monday to Howie’s. When firefighters arrived, they found a pile of items for recycle including vehicles and appliances on fire.

The department said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no injuries.