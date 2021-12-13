Manhattan Fire quickly puts out recyclables fire at Howie's Staff reports Dec 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Manhattan Fire Department found a pile of items for recycle including vehicles and appliances on fire Monday morning at Howie’s Recycling, 625 S. 10th St. Manhattan Fire Department Officials said the smoke from the fire was visible from miles away. Manhattan Fire Department Manhattan firefighters finish putting out a fire on Monday morning at Howie's. Manhattan Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Drivers on their way to work Monday morning might have seen a lot of smoke.The Manhattan Fire Department put out a pile of recyclables on fire at Howie’s Recycling, 625 S. 10th St.The department went to the scene at 8 a.m. Monday to Howie’s. When firefighters arrived, they found a pile of items for recycle including vehicles and appliances on fire.The department said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Family of drunk driving victim awarded historic $301 billion settlement Watch Blue Origin's flight with Michael Strahan Farm Bureau members from Miami County attend annual meeting Latest News Deuce Vaughn named to AP All-America 1st team Manhattan Fire quickly puts out recyclables fire at Howie's Flexibility learned during pandemic will help new K-State graduates, speaker says Police report for Dec. 13, 2021 Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost Rock Creek wrestling beats Riley, wins Onaga Invite Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleHere's why Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman made a change at offensive coordinatorBraum's not coming to Manhattan until 2023 at earliestTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morningTwo brothers with multiple child sexual assault charges enter different paths for trialOUR NEIGHBORS | Granddaughter of former KSU president Wefald ready for her next chapterJessica Maree Van HornResidents concerned about big homes being built in older neighborhoodsNew Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has multiple connections to ManhattanRCPD takes 12-year-old into custody after shooting threat at Eisenhower Middle School Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Book Van Bulletin