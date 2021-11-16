The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out two accidental house fires Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded at 2:45 p.m. Monday to 2924 Hickory Court, finding a riding mower on fire under a deck with flames spreading to the exterior of the west Manhattan home. Firefighters contained the fire in 10 minutes and ventilated smoke from the home. Officials reported no injuries.
Officials said the flames started because of the mower catching fire from dry leaves.
The department estimated a $4,000 loss to the single-story, single-family home and a $1,200 loss to the riding mower. The owner is listed as the C Lewis Cocke Trust and the Enid Obee Cocke Trust of the same address.
While on scene at 2924 Hickory Court, crews responded to another structure fire at 3:21 p.m. at 720 Frey Drive in northeast Manhattan.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the back of the attached garage that had been partially extinguished by a Riley County police officer. Crews finished extinguishing the fire in 5 minutes and ventilated the home. Officials reported no injuries.
Officials said the fire started because of improperly disposed of smoking materials.
The department estimated a $1,000 loss to the single-story, single-family home and a $50 loss to contents. The owner is listed as the Ronald and Verna Robinson Trust of Manhattan.