Manhattan Fire officials are investigating potential code violations at a Manhattan apartment building after some viral TikTok videos showed a crumbling structure.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes wrote in a statement Monday that the fire department’s risk reduction division, formerly called code services, was made aware of several videos on the social media platform TikTok that showed what appeared to be “possible code violations” at the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus.

Tags