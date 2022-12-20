Manhattan Fire officials are investigating potential code violations at a Manhattan apartment building after some viral TikTok videos showed a crumbling structure.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes wrote in a statement Monday that the fire department’s risk reduction division, formerly called code services, was made aware of several videos on the social media platform TikTok that showed what appeared to be “possible code violations” at the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus.
The TikTok videos, recorded by Manhattan resident Brett Cale, show cracked concrete along some of the building’s walkways and balconies. Almes wrote that city code inspectors and representatives of the property management firm The Prime Company visited the building Monday, and they found several violations related to the condition of the exterior balconies and stairs. Fire officials sent a notice of the violations to the property owner, TD Invest LLC of Crystal Bay, Nevada.
Several videos on Cale’s TikTok account show damage at Royal Towers, such as buckled concrete and loose masonry, with the first video about the building’s condition posted Nov. 22. Another video uploaded Sunday shows a phone call Cale recorded between himself, and an employee with The Prime Company. In the video, Cale told the man that the building appears unsafe and needs to be checked out. The employee told Cale that he’s received two other complaints about the building’s condition in the past few months.
The employee said in the video that he and a structural engineer planned to visit the apartment building Monday. Cale, who works as a delivery driver, became concerned about the potential for a building collapse when he made a delivery to the building. Cale offered to meet the man on-site to help point out the damage, but he told Cale that, because Cale wasn’t a tenant of the building, he could not arrange a meeting with him to discuss the condition of the property. The employee can be heard telling Cale that he “appreciated” him reaching out and said that he was “definitely not going to drop” the issue.
The Royal Towers Apartments were built in 1966. Prime Company representative Josh Adrian said in an email to The Mercury that the company took over management of the apartment building on Dec. 15. American Property Management of Manhattan was the previous building management firm. An American employee said the company didn't have any comments on the situation.
“The ownership group was frustrated with the condition of the building and made the change in management companies in an effort to improve the apartments,” Adrian wrote. “We are in the beginning stages of operating the property, but we have already met with the City of Manhattan and are working to get an updated engineering report.”
Additionally, Adrian wrote that Prime Company also has contacted local concrete companies for bids to repair the building’s crumbling concrete.
Manhattan fire officials wrote that the city government received similar complaints about the condition of the Royal Towers building in 2019. At that time, officials notified the owner, who made repairs. City officials recommended an ongoing evaluation of the structure.
Adrian said Royal Towers residents can send their questions or concerns to building’s property management team at office@royaltowers.com.