The Manhattan Fire Department was No. 1 in a competition where everyone was a winner.

MFD won the 19th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive, a two-day event on Monday and Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

During the event, Riley County EMS, Riley County Police Department and Manhattan Fire Department competed to recruit the most people to cast a vote for their department after donating blood.

The fire department received 63 votes, EMS had 58 and RCPD had 47.

Kristi Ingalls, Red Cross account manager, said the 202 pints of blood collected fell short of the goal of 243, but she still consider the event “a huge success.”

She said the departments’ energy for the event helps the Red Cross during the summer months when it needs blood.