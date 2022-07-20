Manhattan Fire Department wins Battle of the Badges blood drive competition Staff reports Jul 20, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Manhattan Fire Department was No. 1 in a competition where everyone was a winner.MFD won the 19th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive, a two-day event on Monday and Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.During the event, Riley County EMS, Riley County Police Department and Manhattan Fire Department competed to recruit the most people to cast a vote for their department after donating blood.The fire department received 63 votes, EMS had 58 and RCPD had 47.Kristi Ingalls, Red Cross account manager, said the 202 pints of blood collected fell short of the goal of 243, but she still consider the event “a huge success.”She said the departments’ energy for the event helps the Red Cross during the summer months when it needs blood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section +51 World's happiest countries Blackfeet Law Enforcement attempting to find 17-year-old Mamie Kennedy Nikki Haley hints strongly at 2024 presidential run Latest News Riley County in 'high' COVID rate category for fifth straight week KSU men's basketball get 4-star 2023 point guard Report: NCAA makes progress on gender inequality at tourneys Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House Outcry after Uvalde focuses on school failures, solutions Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come Global success of 'RRR' signals breakthrough for Tollywood City gives initial OK to Scorpion land annexation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRiley County to allow 'Somebody, Somewhere' to film at museumResidents make pleas to preserve parks and rec programsTransfers key again for KSU football heading into 2022 seasonManhattan city commission to considering annexing land for Scorpion Biological ServicesLessons learned under Snyder guide Brent Venables at OUTrue Colors offers place for LGBTQ youth to gatherGiants pick MHS baseball star Cade PerkinsLori WormstadtLil Uzi Vert appears to come out as non-binaryOUR NEIGHBORS | The man behind the badge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.