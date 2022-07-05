Manhattan Fire Department officials thanked recent rain for a milder Fourth of July weekend of fireworks-related incidents.

Crews responded to six firework-related fires on Monday into Tuesday, the only calls for those type of fires over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said there were four dumpster fires, one vegetation fire and one tree fire. He said they were all mild fires with no reported injuries.

Almes said recent rain and green vegetation helped with not having more fires during the weekend.

  • Trash fire at 10:39 p.m. Monday at 3353 Robinson Drive. Property loss $200, no content loss.
  • Dumpster fire at 10:44 p.m. Monday at 613 Highland Ridge Drive. Property loss $500, no content loss.
  • Dumpster fire at 11:22 p.m. Monday at 701 Dondee Drive. Property loss $100, no content loss.
  • Tree fire at 11:51 p.m. Monday at 405 Thurston. No property or content loss.
  • Vegetation fire at 11:53 p.m. Monday at 731 Pebblebrook Circle. No property or content loss.
  • Dumpster fire at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday at 1126 Bertrand St. Property loss $130, no content loss.

Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the Riley County Fire District No. 1 did not get called out for firework-related fires over the weekend.