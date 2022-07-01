Deck burned in Manhattan fire

Photo of the burned deck at a fire Thursday night. (Photo curtsey of the Manhattan Fire Department)

An accidental fire on a house deck caused $10,000 in damage Thursday in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 11:37 p.m. Thursday at 2100 Goodnow Circle.

When crews arrived, they found a deck attached to a single-family home that had mostly been extinguished. Crews overhauled the deck and a side of the house and finished extinguishing the fire.

Crews said the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

