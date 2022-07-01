Manhattan Fire Department puts out house deck fire Staff reports Jul 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo of the burned deck at a fire Thursday night. (Photo curtsey of the Manhattan Fire Department) The Mercury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An accidental fire on a house deck caused $10,000 in damage Thursday in Manhattan.The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 11:37 p.m. Thursday at 2100 Goodnow Circle.When crews arrived, they found a deck attached to a single-family home that had mostly been extinguished. Crews overhauled the deck and a side of the house and finished extinguishing the fire.Crews said the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deck Manhattan Fire Department Building Industry More from this section Financial assistance available for residents in Carbon County displaced by flooding Supporting veterans with PTSD this 4th of July Keep firework restrictions in mind ahead of the 4th of July Latest News Manhattan Fire Department puts out house deck fire Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in the red US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems Merged police report for July 2, 2022 K-State gets commit from St. Louis cornerback Police report for July 1, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan teen injured in December car crash finally returns home‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages homeWife of teacher accused of sex with student also faces sex chargesTrevor Hudgins signs with Houston RocketsButler proposes city no longer fund social service agencies in the futureK-State football adds two more out-of-state commitsScott JenningsPolice report for June 27, 2022MATC seeks financial help from local governments to expand campus, programsPLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and more Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.