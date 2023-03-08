Manhattan Fire officials are condemning a crumbling Manhattan apartment building while trying to help residents get alternate housing.
Assistant fire chief Ryan Almes told The Mercury that the fire department has issued a notice of condemnation for the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus. He said fire officials issued the condemnation notice to inform Royal Towers tenants of the possibility of vacating if the building’s owner doesn’t comply with the fire department’s requests for structural repairs.
“As long as the owner stays on task and complies with our timeline, nothing will happen other than the building will get shored up and repaired,” Almes said. “If the owner doesn’t comply, this gives us the ability to do something if we need to act.”
Almes said the owner, listed as TD Invest LLC of Crystal Bay, Nevada, is cooperating with fire officials currently. Apartment residents received a letter from Manhattan Fire’s Risk Reduction Services indicating a date of March 16 as initial notice for possibly vacating the building. Many residents took that letter as an eviction notice.
Royal Towers resident Jim Stricker spoke to Manhattan city commissioners during the commission meeting Tuesday.
During his public comments, Stricker told the board that he received the letter from Risk Reduction Services last Friday, even though it was mailed in February. He said that delay in communication is “extremely disheartening.”
“We just want to feel safe in our homes,” Stricker said. “Hopefully this matter gets handled appropriately.”
City manager Ron Fehr said March 16 is being misperceived as a hard eviction date.
“That date is something we want to use to create a schedule for folks to have an orderly transition (out of Royal Towers),” Fehr said. “It’s more of a start date, not a ‘You have to be out by then’ date.”
Manhattan resident Brett Cale also addressed city commissioners during public comment. Cale said he and some Royal Towers residents recently met with the building landlord, who told Cale and others that they would not be willing to compensate residents for any damages or evictions. Cale said the 63-unit apartment building is mostly filled with college students and families who will have no backup living arrangements if they are kicked out before the end of the month.
“They thought they were getting the best bang for their buck at Royal Towers,” Cale said, “but come to find out, all these people are basically being scammed. I’m just hoping maybe the city can provide some type of relief.”
Fehr said city officials are seeking suitable housing options for Royal Towers residents, with K-State and other apartment complexes in the city being asked to help.
Manhattan Fire officials became aware of potential issues with the structural integrity of the Royal Towers building after several videos from Cale showing damage to the building went viral on social media platform TikTok last fall.
In the videos, buckled concrete and loose masonry can be seen, with the first video about the building’s condition posted in November. Another video shows a conversation between Cale and Manhattan Fire Risk Reduction investigator Rick Berry, where Berry tells Cale that he was “definitely not going to drop” the issue.
“We’re trying to clarify and answer tenants’ questions right now,” Almes said. “The last thing we want to do is create a sense that we’re not on the tenants’ side in terms of helping them out.”
The Royal Towers Apartments were built in 1966. In December, The Mercury reported that The Prime Company of Manhattan took over management of the apartments from American Property Management.
In January, fire officials said they found several violations related to the condition of the exterior balconies and stairs. Almes sent a notice of the violations to the property owner, TD Invest LLC.
According to emails provided to The Mercury by a concerned resident of Royal Towers, TD Invest LLC announced on Jan. 6 that it would be managing the property in place of The Prime Company.
A follow-up email on Jan. 11 was sent to apartment tenants indicating the hiring of Shanae Stinnett as an on-site property manager. Residents can send their questions or concerns to Stinnett at office@royaltowers.com.
Elliott Ligtenberg is a senior industrial engineering major at K-State. She said she’s lived in the Royal Towers complex since 2018, and that the building’s condition has worsened considerably in the past few weeks.
“I’m in the process of moving out,” Ligtenberg said. “I’ve been able to make plans and secure housing thanks to support from K-State.”
Ligtenberg said communication has been sparse from property managers, city officials and risk reduction investigators over the past three months.