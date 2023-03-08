Manhattan Fire officials are condemning a crumbling Manhattan apartment building while trying to help residents get alternate housing.

Assistant fire chief Ryan Almes told The Mercury that the fire department has issued a notice of condemnation for the Royal Towers apartment building at 1700 North Manhattan Ave., next to the Kansas State University campus. He said fire officials issued the condemnation notice to inform Royal Towers tenants of the possibility of vacating if the building’s owner doesn’t comply with the fire department’s requests for structural repairs.