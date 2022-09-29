Glasscock and Koch

Manhattan mayor Terry Glasscock hands a framed painting of playwright Damon Runyon’s birthplace to New York City mayor Ed Koch on Aug. 3, 1979, in New York City. That was a better time for NYC and Kansas relations. Current NYC mayor Eric Adams said this week that Kansas lacks a “brand,” drawing the ire of Kansans.

 Associated Press

Say what now?

Manhattanites — and Kansans at large — aren’t taking kindly to comments made this week by New York City Mayor Eric Adams about what he perceived as Kansas’ lack of brand.