Say what now?
Manhattanites — and Kansans at large — aren’t taking kindly to comments made this week by New York City Mayor Eric Adams about what he perceived as Kansas’ lack of brand.
But rather than dwell in the negative, Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Karen Hibbard suggested Adams would be “pleasantly surprised” if he ever visited Kansas — Manhattan specifically.
On Tuesday, Adams remarked during a press conference that he was welcomed and accepted on recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic because people were “familiar with the brand” of New York City. He added, as an example of the opposite, that Kansas lacks a distinct brand.
“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there. … Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”
In response to the mayor’s comments, the Kansas Office of Tourism is inviting Adams to visit the Sunflower State.
Hibbard said she’d welcome him to the Little Apple.
“I personally think that when people visit Kansas, specifically Manhattan, they are pleasantly surprised with what they see, what they learn, and what they enjoy,” Hibbard said. “The perception is that Kansas is flat, but to be able to dispel that myth, to come to an area of the Flint Hills where it’s absolutely beautiful and have the opportunity to truly find things that make Manhattan attractive. … That’s the joy of being able to help people understand.”
Hibbard said there’s a history of relations between the mayors of the Big and Little Apples. On Aug. 3, 1979, Manhattan’s mayor at the time, Terry Glasscock, visited New York City presented then-NYC mayor Ed Koch with a framed painting of the birthplace of Damon Runyon. Runyon, a famous newspaper columnist and playwright, was born in 1880 in a home at 400 Osage St. in Manhattan. He died in 1946 at age 66 in New York City. Runyon is best known for the musical “Guys and Dolls,” based on his collection of short stories focusing on life in New York City in the early 1930s.
A press release from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce about the 1979 meeting in New York City indicated that 15 journalists and writers from media outlets like The Associated Press, The New York Times, and the New York Daily News were present for the meeting between the two mayors. At the meeting, Glasscock noted that 40 years prior, in 1939, New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia paid an official visit to Manhattan, Kansas. He also spoke about the Alfred Landon Lecture Series at K-State, which in 1979 had recently featured then-U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale.
“I don’t speak for every visitor, but when people do come to town we often hear, ‘This is a friendly community,’” Hibbard said. “There’s something to be said for Midwestern hospitality.”
Following his comments, Kansans pushed back on social media, including actor Eric Stonestreet. The Kansas City native and K-State alum wrote on Twitter: “I’m from Kansas and have been to New York many times. I find beauty in both places and with the people from both places. Too bad NYC’s elected leader can’t say the same thing.”
Hibbard said she and others who represent the Little Apple aim to show an authentic Flint Hills life.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find someone, whether they’re in the military, they’re an international student, or just somebody on their way through, who doesn’t want to return at some point,” Hibbard said. “Often it’s the opposite; they can’t wait to get back.”