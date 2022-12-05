Manhattan Cross Country Club reports over $13K of equipment stolen AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com ajdome Author email Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County Police are looking into the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of cross country running club equipment.RCPD officers filed a report for theft at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan.According to officers, members of the Manhattan Cross Country Club reported that the club’s 2013 white enclosed 5- by 10-foot trailer was stolen from the club’s parking lot.The trailer contained the club’s race equipment. Officers did not list out the individual contents of the trailer.The estimated total loss with this case is $13,900.Officers ask anyone with information on this case to contact Riley County Police at 785-587-2112, or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers, at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Crime Criminal Law Police Theft Trailer Equipment Country Club Manhattan Riley County ajdome Author email Follow ajdome Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section +102 What winter was like the year you were born +10 9 valuable collectibles you can invest in Flying with your pet for the holidays? Here’s what to consider before booking your flight Latest News Strong 2nd half leads K-State to victory over Abilene Christian Several Wildcats enter transfer portal USD 383 board to vote on superintendent succession Wednesday 'Road Trippin' — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song ‘Berry Pie’ Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant Manhattan Cross Country Club reports over $13K of equipment stolen Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAirport officials confirm timeline for airport closure: no flights for 100 days in summerK-State football wins Big 12 title in overtimeKSU Alumni Association now taking pre-registrations for Allstate Sugar Bowl tripSugar Bowl best, but not only, bowl scenario for K-StateJoe Schartz league coach of year, Keenan Schartz offensive player of yearGerald "Jerome" Berry‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library voteJamie JonesKlieman: Boye-Doe, Knowles "available" to play in Sugar BowlSeveral Wildcats enter transfer portal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.