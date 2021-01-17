Through music, prayer and a story of triumph from 63 years ago, the Manhattan community came together virtually to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday afternoon.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee held this virtual event honoring King as a part of a celebration leading up to MLK Day on Monday. SEG Media Collective and other community partners helped coordinate this event and create the pre-recorded presentation for Facebook.
Prisca Barnes, Wichita native and keynote speaker, told the story of how African-American youth in downtown Wichita stood up against racial segregation at the Dockum Drugstore.
“Dr. King’s impact was vast,” Barnes said. “And how amazing it is to know that he inspired the lives of young and old all across our nation, even in the heartland of Kansas.”
In 1959, King recognized this sit-in when he spoke during the 50th anniversary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention.
These young people, comprised of the Wichita NAACP Youth Council, filled stools at Dockum Drugstore in Wichita from July to August in 1958. These stools were only reserved for white people, and workers at Dockum refused to serve these Black college students and high schoolers sitting at the stools.
But they didn’t waver; they sat at the lunch counter for several weeks. On Aug. 11, 1958, the owner of the drugstore said they must serve the African-American people sitting in the stools.
This was the first successful student-led organized sit-in, Barnes said.
“Today, 63 years after Dockum sit-in, you can still see the impact that this sit-in has made,” Barnes said. “Youth are still making their voices heard in contemporary, non-violent protests that are making history.”
Barnes is a member of the Humanities Kansas Speakers Bureau as well as the president and chief executive officer of Storytime Village Inc., a non-profit organization aimed to assist low-income children and families in Kansas. She also is a children’s book author.
The celebration also showcased two performances by local saxophonist and pastor JahVelle Rhone.
“It was a fantastic event,” Rhone said afterward.
He has been performing in the celebrations for King since he was 19, he said, and now he is in his 30s.
“I enjoyed getting to see everyone collectively come together to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy as well as advocate for social justice,” Rhone said.
Rhone said he hopes people realize they can make a difference after watching the celebration Saturday.
“I think the biggest take-away is that anyone can a difference, no matter how small or insignificant you think your role is in social justice,” he said. “I think just being consistent and staying true allows you to move any type of change forward.”
Rhone performed a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” arranged and written by him and his brother, Jarvis Rhone.
“It just hadn’t been redone in quite some time, so we took it on,” he said.
The saxophonist also performed “We Shall Overcome” at the end of the celebration. “We Shall Overcome,” published first in 1901, was a song often used in marches as a declaration of walking by faith, not by sight, Rhone said.
Additionally, the committee recognized community members Dr. Cheryl D. Grice, Jonalu Johnstone and Sharon Patterson Davis as the 2020 Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award recipients. The celebration also showcased snippets of the artwork, designs and writings of people who participated in the committee’s 2020 art and writing contest.