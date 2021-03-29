Growing up in a majority-white area in Cleveland, Kim Zito said that she would often pray at night to wake up as a white person so she could fit in with everyone around her.
More than 100 people gathered at Norvell Band Shell in City Park Sunday evening for the Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate vigil.
They heard from AAPI community members like Zito talk through their emotions.
The event came two weeks after a white gunman killed eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent, at three spas in Atlanta on March 16. Investigators have not officially classified the shooting as a hate crime, but they said they have not ruled out bias as a motivating factor.
It’s one of the latest incidents that have stirred anger and fear in the Asian American community.
Stop AAPI Hate is a national reporting center launched by advocates in March 2020 in response to “the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the organization’s website. The center said people reported about 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, a 46% increase from the previous year. Of the 503 incidents reported in 2021, verbal harassment and shunning were the most commonly reported types of discrimination, making up 68% and 20% respectively, and physical assault made up about 11%.
Zito, who also is the chair of the Riley County Democratic Party, said while she was canvassing during the last election cycle, she spoke with a man who repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as “China virus.” She said she told the man that when people use that kind of language, it is dehumanizing and puts a target on her back or even her young son’s.
“Words matter,” Zito said, “and when we start using words like ‘kung flu’ and ‘China virus’ or let’s be honest (with) the women in Atlanta, when we start using words like ‘sex workers’ or ‘massage parlors,’ we start devaluing humans.”
Zito was one the lead people speaking out against former Riley County Commission Chairman Marvin Rodriguez, who a year ago downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in the area when he said that the county didn’t have that many Chinese residents.
Zito said if people hear words like that being spoken around them, they should speak up and correct them.
James Taylor, who was born and raised in Manhattan by a Korean mother and white father, said though he’s lived all over the country, he has experienced forms of racism and ignorance everywhere.
Most often, he said, he is asked, ‘Where are you from?’ His first reaction is to say Kansas, Taylor said, but eventually it leads to ‘Where are you really from?’ or ‘What part of Korea is your family from, North or South?’
Most recently, Taylor said he was at a local bar and engaged with a man who began talking disparagingly about immigrants. Taylor said he called the man an ignorant racist and left, later apologizing to his friend and bar owner for the scene. Taylor said he felt hopeful after the owner also apologized for the incident and asked how he could help.
Taylor questioned why people are complacent about the rise in hate crimes and why the Atlanta shooting was not being classified as a hate crime. Though he said it is uncomfortable to talk about these topics, he said nothing will change if people don’t speak up.
Fanny Fang, one of the organizers of the event and former Riley County Commission candidate, said she grew up in Manhattan for most of her life, and though she is proud of the community’s growth and the ability to call Manhattan home, she realizes it’s not perfect. Knowing that, she said, makes her all the more willing to fight for it.
Fang said hearing the victims’ stories and backgrounds hit home for her because they mirrored her own family’s struggle immigrating to the United States and working to make ends meet as they built their own business.
“It kills me because when I read the victims’ stories, it is so similar to my own parents’ and grandparents’. It also reminded me that we and all AAPI community members are just ‘one bad day away’ from facing the same thing unless we do something,” Fang said. She was using the language of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office captain who described the Atlanta gunman as having a bad day. “Saying something is no longer enough. We need to act, and being here today is one of many steps to being a true ally to the AAPI and all BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) communities.”
As a Black and Filipina woman, Sheila Ellis-Glasper of Manhattan said she sometimes would not feel like she was enough to fit into either community, but the violence against both black and Asian people, especially over the last year, spurred her to speak at the event. Ellis-Glasper said the hatred and prejudice toward her communities are painful and traumatizing, and any of the hate incidents could have been one of her family members.
“Now more than ever we have to stand together to fight against all racism and be unified as a people who have experienced and endured generational racism and discrimination on so many levels,” Ellis-Glasper said. “The violence against our people with no repercussions has to end, and we are not OK. We need our allies to listen, to understand and then act — to act as if your life depends on it because ours do.”
Fang called for AAPI community members to focus on healing and realize there is a community willing to support them. She called for allies to reflect on ways they can support AAPI and BIPOC communities.
At the end of the vigil, crowd members had the opportunity to sign a banner stating support for the community and sign up to stay informed about related work and events.