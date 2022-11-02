Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday requested minimal changes to a proposed list of questions for Riley County police board applicants.
The commission is considering what questions it wants to ask applicants as it seeks candidates for the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board. New board candidates are selected every two years with current members’ terms set to expire at the end of this year.
Administrators drafted the following questions:
Describe your knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-million-dollar public sector budget.
What experience do you have in a role as a member of a board that collectively supervises an agency director related to law enforcement?
Describe any policy issues related to law enforcement you would like to see reviewed or explored by the law board and your reasoning.
As a potential “city of Manhattan” appointed representative to the law board, describe what you believe your role as a law board member should be and if there are specific issues of interest regarding interaction with the city’s local government departments, businesses, residents, or visitors.
What do you believe are the major challenges and priorities for RCPD?
The commission agreed to eliminate the “multi-million-dollar” portion of the first question and add the private sector as well. Matta said adding having both private and public sectors ensures someone doesn’t feel trapped if they have not managed a public sector budget.
Commissioners John Matta and Wynn Butler were fine with the rest of the questions. Hatesohl did not comment on the questions.
Commissioner Usha Reddi wanted to broaden some of the questions, so it was more inclusive. She also recommended adding a job description of what the board does, so residents are aware of the responsibilities and time commitment. The rest of the commission agreed with her.
For the second question, Reddi suggested saying “management over people” versus specifically law enforcement.
The board is in charge of the RCPD budget, and it appoints, evaluates, supervises and establishes the salary and compensation of the police director. The board also determines the number of positions in the police department; there are 222 full-time employees consisting of 110 sworn officers and 112 civilians.
Economic
development
Commissioners passed a second economic development agreement with Elsey Holdings. The commission passed it 4-1, with Butler voting against it.
In October 2021, the city entered into an economic development agreement with Elsey to expand and relocate The Prime Company’s headquarters to 3804 Vanesta Drive. The company’s headquarters building cost was $895,000.
Since the original agreement, The Prime Company is no longer seeking construction of a new building and plans to renovate an existing building at 2021 Vanesta Place. The amended agreement says the city government will still give the $65,000 grant.
The city’s incentive package included a $65,000 grant with the anticipation of 13 full-time jobs over the next seven years with an average salary of $71,760. According to the agreement, the building needs to be operational by June 1, and the same number of new jobs is expected.
Commissioners asked what the return on investment would be since the company is no longer building a new office.
The city expected to get about $250,000 over 20 years in property taxes, but since a new building is not going to be built, the estimate has dropped to about $50,000 over 20 years. Hatesohl said it wasn’t what the commission had hoped for, but it’s still 13 new jobs at $70,000 a piece.
Butler voted against the agreement after saying he’s skeptical of the job gain because he doesn’t know how many employees were lost by the company’s decision to move into an existing building.