Manhattan city commissioners are leaning toward consolidating the Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee.
City officials said there is overlap and redundancy with the boards, and consolidation could improve efficiency. City commissioners Wynn Butler, John Matta and Mark Hatesohl on Tuesday agreed with them.
Under the city administration’s proposal, the special alcohol board would be folded into the social services board. The commission took no official action during the work session.
Rina Neal, director of finance for the city government, said five agencies overlap for funding from both boards — Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Boys and Girls Club; Thrive!; Sunflower CASA and Be Able. She said the social services board received 10 requests for 2022 and 13 for 2023, and the special alcohol board received 15 for 2022 and 16 for 2023.
Matta said the commission needs to give more guidance to the board. “As far as budget, I think, especially alcohol, we should get staff and get a projection of what we think those revenues are going to be, so we can give them a target,” Matta said.
Brandon Savage, social services board members, said guidance and direction would be helpful to the board because it historically has not received direction on the budget. Savage said he is not opposed to consolidation, but he raised concerns of workload. He said if the commission plans to combine the two, it would double the workload. He recommended doubling the board size.
When completely filled, the social services board has 15 members, and the alcohol board has 9.
Dave Stewart, chairman of the social services board, said he is also concerned about the workload if both boards are combined. “There’s going to have to be some orientation and some planning in terms of how we consolidate those efforts,” Stewart said.
Butler said he would want to combine current board members together. He said he would like to have consolidation figured out by December, so the commission can give direction for budget, expectations and guidance in January.
Hatesohl said he wants the board to spend less time doing site visits, which the board currently does when agencies make requests. He said they could do site visits every other year.
“The ones that we’re funding this year, three-quarters of them were the ones that we were funding back in 1999 when I was on the Social Services Advisory Board,” Hatesohl said.
Hatesohl said there is value in new members visiting organizations, but he does not feel the need to go every year.
City commissioner Usha Reddi and Mayor Linda Morse weren’t in favor of consolidation because both boards have different charges.
The city created the social services board in 1988 to review applications from agencies for city funding. There isn’t a specific restriction on how social service agencies can use this money.
For the 2023 budget, the city provided about $575,000, which comes from the general fund.
Officials created the special alcohol committee in 1994 to review agency applications for alcohol tax money.
State law dictates this money should be used to “provide for and assist in alcohol and drug abuse prevention, intervention and treatment programs and services.”
For the 2023 budget, the city provided about $480,000 from the tax.
The boards are intended to create opportunities for community involvement and reduce commission time. City finance staffers have served as liaisons, and the boards have similar funding applications.
“I do think it needs that focus from committee members,” Reddi said. “Just to focus on their charge and not have to understand the do’s and don’ts of both of the social organizations.”
She later said if the boards are consolidated, they need more structure. She also does not want to overburden the committee members and wants more people with various backgrounds on the boards to help with the workload.
If consolidation is the plan, Morse said the city should have a joint meeting with the groups and start talking about the process.