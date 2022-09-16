020521_mer_new_curtherrman-10.jpg

Curt Herrman has collected 642 pieces over a span of 50 years. “I was 9 years old when the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV; that’s when I really caught the fever,” Herrman said.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

A Manhattan resident and lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Curt Herrman learned last month that he is officially in the Guinness Book of World Records for owning the world’s largest collection of Chiefs-related memorabilia.