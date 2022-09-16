A Manhattan resident and lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan is now a Guinness World Record holder.
Curt Herrman learned last month that he is officially in the Guinness Book of World Records for owning the world’s largest collection of Chiefs-related memorabilia.
Herrman, who is the Manhattan-Ogden school board president, has been collecting Chiefs trinkets since he was nine years old. With 642 pieces collected over a span of 50 years and counting, Herrman’s collection began with an old Franklin football adorned with the Chiefs logo.
His collection includes 47 autographs from former and current Chiefs players, with 42 of those being prints from signed posters. He even sports Chiefs tattoos on each of his biceps. He says he has a couple of items that he’s particularly fond of.
“The Derrick Thomas attack cat cardboard stand up,from the Coca Cola Monsters of the Gridiron campaign in 1994,” Herrman wrote in an email. “They made these six-foot-tall displays for the Dillons stores and I got the one that was in a store in Hays. It is a one of one. Never ever seen another. Extremely rare. My kids used to be scared to go into the basement because of it.”
Herrman also has a 1984 Christmas card signed by Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, Jack Steadman and Jim Schaaf. This trio would form the American Football League, which later became the American Football Conference. They also coined the term “Super Bowl” to refer to the AFL-NFL Championship Game.
“Additionally, I have 3 pictures signed by Len Dawson,” Herrman wrote. “As you may recall, he was drafted by Cleveland, traded to Pittsburgh and then traded to Kansas City. I have pictures of him with each team that is autographed.”
Dawson died on Aug. 24 in Kansas City at the age of 87. He holds the Chiefs franchise records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
Herrman keeps all his memorabilia arranged in his basement in what he calls his “Chiefseum.” His collection has an insurance value of $30,000, and he told The Mercury last February that he’s broken his rule for not adding Chiefs items that feature current players, as he now has Patrick Mahomes-related gear.
Last year, Herrman and other Chiefs fans were preparing for Super Bowl LV, featuring the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Herrman’s prediction for an ending score had the Chiefs winning, 38-24. Ultimately, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won, 31-9. The prior year in 2020, the Chiefs won Super Bowl, beating the San Fransisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.