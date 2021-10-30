The six candidates — three for USD 383, three for Manhattan City Commission — who identify as Republicans spoke during a “freedom rally” Thursday evening.
About 70 people gathered at the City Park Band Shell for the Manhattan Freedom Rally, which also featured Republican or Christian speakers from outside of Kansas in addition to the “six pack” as the candidates were called in promotional materials.
The online event listing states “Manhattan, KS… our best days are ahead of us! We must take a stand NOW! Stand for freedom, stand for lower taxes, stand for Godliness in our city. Stand for our future!”
USD 383 school board candidates
USD 383 school board candidates Betty Mattingly-Ebert, Steven Ruzzin, and Christine Weixelman spoke near the end of the rally.
Ruzzin said a Christian retreat and a later sermon about what’s expected of people “with many talents” inspired him to run for a school board seat. He added that he was further convinced to seek public office when he learned of the district’s plan to purchase culturally responsive teaching and learning (CRTL) educator training programs this spring.
“I said right there, that’s what I need to oppose,” Ruzzin said. “That our students are being taught that they don’t have individual responsibility for their actions, that they’re part of a community instead.”
Ruzzin said the CRTL training for educators is the same as critical race theory, which is a concept that explores how racism is embedded into U.S. laws. The CRTL training has a similar acronym to critical race theory, and Ruzzin has previously said that the CRTL programming also includes similar wording, including “microaggressions” and “systemic racism.”
District administrators have said the CRTL training is not critical race theory and was intended to be a professional learning opportunity for teachers.
“A vote for me is a vote for fiscal responsibility … and a vote for me is against a mask mandate, it’s against a vaccine mandate,” Ruzzin said, “a vote for me is a vote for parents. The school is not responsible for teaching morality, it’s not responsible for teaching worldview, it’s responsible for education.”
Mattingly-Ebert said she agreed with everything Ruzzin said. She said “our families and our churches need to be the ones” responsible for teaching social issues.
“Our schools need to be teaching math, reading, writing, any kind of communication,” Mattingly-Ebert said. “We need to be preparing our children to go out into the workforce, if they choose to do that right after high school.”
Mattingly-Ebert said educators “should not be pretending to be” medical professionals in regard to vaccines and mask rules. She became emotional during her speech when she referenced the children present at the rally as being “the reason why I’m here.”
“Those children, they need us,” Mattingly-Ebert said.
Weixelman said all three of her children, as well as her and her husband, attended USD 383 schools. Like Ruzzin, she said she was called to run for the school board when the district approved the CRTL purchase.
“The reality is, after hearing of that decision, I couldn’t stay quiet,” Weixelman said.
Weixelman said rather than attributing the district’s “very real” inequity problems to systemic racism, she “wondered if a better way to create an environment of mutual accountability of respect” would be one with a “same offense, same consequence” type of system.
“I could’ve easily remained apathetic and just gone along serving, working, and living life in a vacuum believing life in Manhattan was great,” Weixelman said. “And truthfully it is, I love our community.”
City commission candidates
Manhattan City Commission incumbent Wynn Butler and candidates John Matta and Kaleb James followed the USD 383 candidates with their thoughts on property taxes. The city commission enacted a 9.4% increase to the average homeowner’s property taxes with the passage of the 2022 budget. Butler said when he and Matta previously served on the commission together, “we actually lowered the mill levy.”
“So, for me, it’s pretty simple; enough is enough,” Butler said.
“It’s hard to do worse,” James said.
On nonpartisan elections, Matta said both Democrat and Republican parties “actually have been involved pretty much all the time, except it got to be a little more overt this time around.”
“Yes, the Republican Party has also gotten involved (in local elections) … and I do appreciate their support,” Matta said. “I do hope that we can in some ways operate nonpartisan on some issues.”
Butler said political parties have always been involved “either openly or not openly.” James said the elections, which are nonpartisan by state law, are not nonpartisan.
“It’s time that everybody get involved and be open about their involvement,” James said.
The general election is Nov. 2.