Manhattan city commissioners discussed the conflict between the city satisfaction survey and the execution of the strategic plan.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed the results of a city satisfaction survey in which 57% of responders were “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with the cost of living in Manhattan.
However, there was satisfaction in all the services the city provides, such as the fire department and police services, which both have satisfaction ratings above 75%.
Commissioner John Matta said that he finds these surveys difficult when he sees a lot of support for offered services like the aquatic center but in the same breath, people are unsatisfied with a higher cost of living to pay for these services.
“I wish there was a way to sensitize the survey to pose the question of how much are you willing to pay to get that,” Matta said.
Cam Ward, a member of the Aggieville board of directors talked about the 2019 survey related to the parking garage and how polarizing the survey results and public comments were.
He said that when the city presented a survey over the Aggieville parking garage there were approximately 75% approval rates but once the garage was implemented, many people showed dissatisfaction.
Ward suggested paying attention to what people say online about decisions in the future.
Commissioners will use the survey and all the other data collected over this budget season as a point of reference for making the 2024 budget.
There will be a final budget work session next week to discuss utility funds. The scheduled first reading and public hearing for the 2024 budget will be Sept. 5.