The Manhattan city government is struggling with a lack of staff, according to various department leaders.
Department heads on Tuesday updated the Manhattan City Commission about the things they accomplished in 2021, challenges to their departments and goals for 2022. They provided updates as a lead-in to the commission’s retreat on Friday.
All departments mentioned being short-staffed, and the city is working on updating its compensation package in hopes to retaining and hiring employees.
According to exit interviews, human resources director Tammy Galvan said the top five reasons people left were lack of advancement, under compensation, performance evaluation, training and leadership.
Galvan didn’t specifically provide how many position were open. She didn’t immediately answer The Mercury’s request for comment.
Some departments spoke about utilizing more outside contracts to do jobs that would normally be done in house.
At the end of the meeting, commissioner Mark Hatesohl expressed his frustration with the lack of workers in the community and the state. He said there are millions of open jobs that no one is taking. He asked how unemployed people are making a living.
“There’s honor and dignity in having a job and getting out of your parent’s basement and working,” he said. “There are millions of jobs. A lot of them pay quite well.”
City manager’s office
City manager Ron Fehr talked about some accomplishments, including adopting the city’s strategic plan, and continued work for the proposed Museum of Art and Light, the Aggieville parking garage and the north campus corridor project.
Fehr said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had caused interruptions for projects and a larger workload on the office.
Fehr said the intersection of Denison and Kimball is in the design phase, and officials want to have the intersection completed before the official opening of NBAF.
Finance
Finance director Rina Neal said the city had a clean audit for its 2020 budget. She spoke about the implementation of the new online utility bill paying.
Some challenges Neal spoke about involved technology within the finance department. “We are in desperate need of updating our financial system,” Neal said. “It is over 20 plus years old.”
The department uses Central Square software, which, according to Neal, is not used anymore. The department is also looking at modernizing technology with new banking tools and Sharepoint, a Microsoft document storage program.
The finance department is looking to hire an administrative assistant and two more accountants.
Neal said the department has hired outside entities to help with accounting for the city.
Human resources
Galvan spoke about being the workforce hub for COVID-19 information. The department helped set up COVID-19 policy, tracking absences and assisting people in understanding the resources available.
She is also looking to modernize processes and provide additional training to employees.
Legal
City attorney Katie Jackson said COVID has challenged the legal department, and its workload has piled up from previous years.
“When operational departments are increasing their work, so do the administrative departments,” Jackson said.
In 2022, Jackson wants to continue its work with preventative law — forms, rewriting policies and procedures and training — which has been a demand by city employees.
The legal department is also looking to hire another attorney and several positions in municipal court.
Community
development
Community development director Eric Cattell and his department completed the new Manhattan development code, which the commission approved in 2021.
The department received two grants to purchase two pumps, a single-family home and 12 townhomes that were converted to open space as part of flood mitigation efforts intended to keep a 20% discount on flood insurance rates.
Like everyone else, the department’s challenges are staffing shortages. “There are increasing community projects that we’re asked to do, so it requires us to prioritize and say no sometimes; doing more requests isn’t sustainable,” Cattell said.
In 2022, Cattell expects to complete a housing market analysis and complete and adopt a Wildcat Creek flood mitigation plan. The department also will apply for a $4.5 million grant for floodplain mitigation.
Airport
Manhattan Regional Airport director Brandon Keazer said the airport saw about 57,000 enplanements in 2021, up from 2020 but still down from years prior.
Like all other departments, Keazer is facing staffing shortages. “We’ve had to do some cross-training with different divisions of the airport to ensure that if we were to lose a bunch of folks out on quarantine due to COVID that the airport continues to stay open and operating,” Keazer said.
The airport is also working on its runway reconstruction design. Keazer said federal coronavirus-relief money funded the design grant through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Initiatives moving forward are finishing the runway design and submitting it to the FAA and potentially bidding the project in March or April. Keazer expects construction to start in spring 2023.
Keazer said other airport initiatives include increasing aircraft operation and enhancing commercial, charter, and general aviation services at the airport.
Fire
Manhattan Fire Department chief Scott French reported a 22% increase in responses, and fire and emergency medical services saw its highest number of calls.
French said emergency response times increased by 10 seconds. “We try to keep that in the neighborhood of five minutes and fifteen seconds, and we’re up to five minutes and twenty-six seconds,” French said. “The standard is six minutes.”
Moving forward into 2022, French said he wants to figure out how to cut down the call response time and identify a long-term solution for the department’s training grounds when its lease with Kansas State University ends in 2034.
Parks and rec
Parks and recreation director Eddie Eastes reported 43,653 visitors to the Flint Hills Discovery Center and 64,160 to Sunset Zoo. He said the zoo’s Expedition Asia area will open in April.
The animal shelter had 1,406 animals come to them, and it had 1,095 adoptions and spayed and neutered 686 animals. Commissioner Wynn Butler recognized the shelter’s social media in helping get animals adopted.
The main challenge for parks and recreation is staffing, Eastes said. He said if staffing had been full, the department would have completed an additional 16,698 hours of work. It increased outside contracts for mowing and snow removal.
Eastes identified 112 projects totaling $50,000 for repairs and replacing or maintaining existing assets over the next ten years. Eastes pointed out his declining workforce and revenues and wants commissioners to look at the strategic plan to determine the future of the department.
“Do we continue to provide those programs and activities that are highlighted from 2021 accomplishments?” Eastes asked. “Or do we move forward with more facilitating the community’s use of our facilities?”
Eastes also wants to look at indoor aquatic plans.
Public works
In addition to staffing challenges, public works director Rob Ott said the department is facing some regulatory issues. He said the state wants more testing for lead and copper in the public water supply.
Ott also talked about aging infrastructure and adding water wells in the coming years.
Ott said the public works schedule is full and that commissioners will have to take something off the department’s plate if they want to add something new for 2022.