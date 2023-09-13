City officials think bringing new development to the east end of downtown and improving the streetscape would create a more cohesive area.
On Tuesday, Manhattan city commissioners received a quarterly update on the creation of the Beyond Tomorrow Downtown Plan; this is the first update since May.
Senior planner Ben Chmiel presented the update. Commissioners reviewed concerns with the east and south sections of downtown.
Chmiel said officials conducted a public survey that garnered 1,800 responses, including 52 responses from participating businesses.
He said two main concerns given in the surveys were an area east of the Third Street corridor and the parking east of Manhattan Town Center, which is hardly used.
He said bringing in new developments to the east end, along with improving the streetscape would resolve the problem and create a cohesive area.
Commissioner Wynn Butler also raised concerns about the south part of downtown. He asked whether the plan is to move Midwest Concrete Materials out of that downtown location.
Chmiel said MCM has offered to allow its property to be a catalyst site.
The commission took no action because it was a work session.
The commissioners also discussed an email from Mike Dodson, Kansas 67th district state representative and former city commissioner.
Dodson lodged a complaint about the weeds on Anderson Avenue and asked the commission to intervene.
Butler said he doesn’t see why the city government should spend additional money on something that is not its responsibility. He said it is the responsibility of the property owners, and the city doesn’t have the people or the time to remove the weeds.