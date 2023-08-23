Manhattan city commissioners discuss 2024 water fund and rates Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Aug 23, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday supported increasing water and wastewater rates, though they didn’t decide exactly what the increase would be.Randy DeWitt, assistant director of public works for water and wastewater, suggested an increase between 4% and 6% for the water fund overall.With a 4% increase, he said the city government’s water fund would drop below the recommended level by 2026. He said he would recommend the 6%increase to help with longevity.Commissioner Linda Morse said she’d like to go ahead with the 4% hike because the budget is already packed tightly.DeWitt also suggested a 3% rate increase for wastewater.The average resident would pay $1.42 per month in additional costs with the 3% wastewater increase and $1.47 more for the 4% water rate increase.Public works staff recommendations include an extra 75 cents per month for residents in stormwater utilities, which was intended to reduce the difference between commercial and residential rates.“Good briefing, and I’m glad we got those things leveled out so everyone is paying the same for runoff,” Commissioner Wynn Butler said.Commercial properties used to have a lower rates than residential, but that has changed within the last few years. Now those charges are balanced, said city manager Ron Fehr.Commissioners didn’t take a vote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Trump's schedule filling up with trials, 2024 election campaign KC activist group calls on KCPD to study racial inequality NY: Pay the Writer Broadway Opening Night - 47885799 Latest News Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation Following Marion raid, Moran says we must defend ability of the press to report truth KSU-Salina announces $41M virtual reality studio project Four correctional officers awarded for stopping an inmate suicide attempt COVID-19 cases rise nationally but decrease in Riley County Woman testifies about 'cat-and-mouse game' in attempted murder trial Manhattan city commissioners discuss 2024 water fund and rates Manhattan city commissioners raise concerns with 2024 budget Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property backManhattan heat shatters 87-year record to become hottest place in the USLABCo to close at end of yearCouple finds $5,000 treasure to conclude Outdoor Bank's 11-day huntCivil rights group files complaint saying a KSU diversity scholarship is 'racial segregation'School board candidate says opponent misquoted him on LGBTQ+ commentsDaughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. OpenYoung couple climbs closer to a goal after finding the 'golden ticket' in a $5,000 reward treasure huntManhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of SeptemberMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘may have used $2k necklace to pay tribute to family’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.