Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook is waiting on results from a coronavirus test and is observing quarantine after feeling ill.
Estabrook did not attend the city commission meeting in-person Tuesday because of quarantining; he participated via Zoom.
“Wish I could be there,” he said Tuesday. “I am observing a quarantine while my test comes back. I’ve been ill.”
Estabrook, 37, told The Mercury after the meeting he was tested Tuesday afternoon. He said he called the Riley County Health Department coronavirus screening line Monday, and officials scheduled him for a test Tuesday afternoon.
Estabrook, who has no underlying conditions, said he started feeling sick Saturday, the day he began his self-quarantine period. He said symptoms started Saturday afternoon and progressively worsened.
“They lined up with many of the symptoms said to be associated with COVID-19,” Estabrook said.
For now, Estabrook is waiting on his test results and quarantining, he said.
“I think a lot of people are dealing with allergies and other symptoms that can look similar to (COVID-19),” Estabrook said. “I encourage those people to call the RCHD screening line, so they can help you sort through your situation.”