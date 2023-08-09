Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday said they want to see more businesses and more people to prevent property tax hikes.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed the city government’s five-year strategic plan progress.
Local officials said there is an “intolerance” toward property tax increases, and that won’t go away any time soon.
“With these assessments going up like they did, I thought we did a good job cutting a million dollars of revenue out of property tax,” commissioner Wynn Butler said. “But the folks out there don’t appreciate that because their taxes are still going up even though we lowered the mill levy. They’re still sending us notes saying, ‘You guys gotta do something about fighting this,’ but I also agree that they don’t want to see any services cut.”
One way to combat higher property tax rates is bringing in more property revenue from business property, Mayor Mark Hatesohl said.
“The solution for lower tax rates is more property being taxed instead of less property being taxed more,” Hatesohl said. “That’s why we’ve got to get a big business, more people and more sales tax.”
Manhattan estimates $3 billion in residential property tax and $507 million in commercial property tax.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said city officials have spoken internally, and when the city expands the McCall triangle and East U.S. Highway 24, they won’t want more residential property, only commercial.
“These are going to be commercial, retail, industrial office type of opportunities, which generates a lot more revenue,” Wasinger said.
Commissioners in July approved a property tax rate that would mean an increase of 9.45% in city taxes for the average homeowner. As they continue to work on the budget, commissioners can lower the mill rate, but they can’t increase it.
The commission unanimously voted to set the mill levy at 50.470 mills, down from last year’s levy was 52.154 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
But since property taxes are also based on the assessed value of a home, and the average existing single-family home increased 13.1% in Riley County over the last year, taxes would increase for residential owners.
Commissioners said the overall increase in property tax is 6%.
