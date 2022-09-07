Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday voted to strike funding for True Colors, a local nonprofit that aims to provide support for LGBTQ youth.
The commission rejected funding the group by a vote of 3-2. Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, Wynn Butler and John Matta voted against the funding, and commissioner Usha Reddi and Mayor Linda Morse voted for it.
True Colors had requested $10,000 in tax money the city collects from alcohol sales.
State law dictates this money should be used to “provide for and assist in alcohol and drug abuse prevention, intervention and treatment programs and services.”
On Sunday, the Riley County Republican Party sent out a message asking citizens not to support True Colors funding.
The message said, in part, “Manhattan City Commission is in the process of approving tax funding for True Colors, which is an organization that advocates for risky, data-scarce forms of treatment/surgery, with clear political overtones, to treat children/young adults with gender dysphoria.”
However, True Colors, in a rebuttal on social media Monday, said the local Republican party is “spreading misinformation and outright lies,” adding that its priorities are providing LGBTQ youth “a safe and affirming space where they could be themselves, access to affirming mental health services, and a gender-affirming clothing closet.”
True Colors founder Jayme Morris-Hardeman, who is also an elected Manhattan-Ogden school board member, said True Colors is doing nothing related to a permanent change to anyone’s body. It is not providing hormones and is not recommending that kids have sex change operations to their bodies.
Morris-Hardeman said the organization provides referrals for mental health services and services to prevent drug and alcohol abuse. Morris-Hardeman contended that True Colors meets all the requirements to receive city funding for the special alcohol tax.
Matta, however, argued that the group does not have an operational track record, and he said he is not in favor of “puberty blockers,” “cross-sex hormones” and bodily modification surgery on children.
He told The Mercury he agreed with the local Republican Party’s message about True Colors being advocates for certain treatments.
He said his issue is the service being used for therapy — Curtis-Baker Therapeutic Services — has ways to connect kids with clinics.
Matta provided an Aug. 16 email from owner and True Colors executive Lindsey Curtis-Baker, where she describes her services.
She said in the email that the firm’s clinicians are trained to “provide the education, support, assessments and referrals for both the youth and their caregiver”if a youth wants to discuss pursuing medical treatment such as gender affirming hormone blockers or hormone replacement therapy.
Reddi said Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boy and Girls Club, and Be Able all serve a specific demographic in the Manhattan area. She said True Colors needs to be given a chance.
Reddi went on to say at True Colors, LGBTQ youth can be themselves and don’t have to feel afraid like they might in other places.
Morse said the funding is just $10,000 out of the $189 million total budget.
“It’s a small niche that matters that we send a message, and the message is that we are a welcoming community,” Morse said.
Hatesohl asked what the Manhattan-Ogden school district is doing with the $180,000 in alcohol tax money that the city gives it.
“Apparently, they’re not really addressing anything to do with teen suicide prevention,” Hatesohl said. He also asked if the school district could do something to help LGBTQ kids. He said, “I think 25-30% of the people in the community do not want us to vote to support True Colors.”
Hatesohl also said the $10,000 for True Colors would not make or break the organization, and they can find private funding.
Butler said the initial briefing from True Colors should have been laid out better, so it wouldn’t have caused people to get upset. He also suggests that new agencies should have to exist for a year to show a track record before receiving funding.
About 30 Manhattan residents voiced their opinion on funding True Colors, three-fourths in support. Some residents shared how their younger years could have been much different had there been an organization like True Colors. Parents whose children go to True Colors said their children are happy to go there, and volunteers at True Colors talked about the impact they are seeing on kids.
Tom Addair, a local attorney, said he supports True Colors. He asked commissioners to imagine a scenario involving Manhattan High chess players instead of LGBTQ youth.
He said the hypothetical “chess players” are 90% more likely to use drugs and two times the rate when it comes to suicide. Then he asked the commission if there was anything they wouldn’t do for those young people, and then said if they changed chess to LGBTQ, why does it make a difference?
Emily Zinger, a registered nurse in Manhattan, said she has seen and treated patients with alcohol and substance abuse, including LGBTQ adults. She said she believes having a place like True Colors available to them when they were younger would have benefited them.
Others did not support the True Colors, saying they didn’t want tax dollars to support the organization. Some people voiced that suicide prevention needs to be for all youth and talked about how god can help them find their identity.
Marvin Rodriguez, a former Riley County commissioner, spoke against funding True Colors.
He said he doesn’t feel that general tax money should go to private industry or places that only focus on certain things. He said taxes are for infrastructure, water, sewer and law enforcement.
Scott Arnold said he is not against or opposed to True Colors.
“It’s about standing up as a community and living with each other and helping out kids grow and helping kids grow into the person god created them to be,” Arnold said.
With the removal of True Colors funding, the city government is granting $482,196 in special alcohol tax money for various organizations.
This includes USD 383 ($182,500), Pawnee Mental Health ($78,436), Sunflower CASA ($35,150), Riley County Community Corrections (Adult) ($27,500), The Restoration Center ($20,000), and UFM ($20,000).
Other organizations receiving funds are Manhattan Emergency Shelter ($18,000), Big Brothers Big Sisters ($17,100), Lafene Health Center ($17,100), Be Able ($15,000), Midwest Educational Center (Wonder Workshop) ($13,110), Thrive! ($10,000), Friends of Recovery Association ($5,000), Riley County Community Corrections (Juvenile) ($4,300) and Riley County Court Services Probation ($3,000).