The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss questions for candidates applying to be on the Riley County police board.
The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is a legislative meeting, meaning the commission will vote.
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board is in charge of the RCPD budget, and it appoints, evaluates, supervises and establishes the salary and compensation of the police director. The board also determines the number of positions in the police department; there are 222 full-time employees consisting of 110 sworn officers and 112 civilians. New board candidates are selected every two years.
The questions drafted so far:
Describe your knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-million-dollar public sector budget.
What experience to you have in a role as a member of a board that collectively supervises an agency director related to law enforcement?
Describe any policy issues related to law enforcement you would like to see reviewed or explored by the law board and your reasoning?
As a potential “city of Manhattan” appointed representative to the law board, describe what you believe your role as a law board member should be and if there are specific issues of interest regarding interaction with the City’s local government departments, businesses, residents, or visitors.
What do you believe are the major challenges and priorities for RCPD?
City manager Ron Fehr said the discussion on the questions is just a starting point, and he hopes that the commission will come up with some other questions.
Additionally, the commission will consider a second economic development agreement with Elsey Holdings.
In October 2021, the city entered into an economic development agreement with Elsey to expand and relocate The Prime Company’s headquarters to 3804 Vanesta Drive. The company’s headquarters building cost was $895,000.
Meeting documents say the city’s incentive package included a $65,000 grant with the anticipation of 13 full-time jobs over the next seven years with an average salary of $71,760. To qualify for the grant, the company needed to satisfy certain construction and relocation of the new office. In March, the city government gave the company a six-month extension for the construction. In June, officials gave another six-month extension.
Now The Prime Company is no longer seeking construction of a new building but renovating an existing building at 2021 Vanesta Place. The proposed amended agreement says the city government will still give the $65,000 grant.
According to the agreement, the building needs to be operational by June 1, 2023, and the same number of new jobs is expected.
Fehr said the company intended to develop a new headquarters in Manhattan, but with the construction costs coming in high, they could not afford a new building.
“The reward was based on the jobs being created and filling it,” Fehr said. “So they won’t actually get that performance grant until they create and sustain and sustained that job.”