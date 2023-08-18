Manhattan City Commission to discuss water management aStacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Aug 18, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan city commissioners will discuss water management and research during their Tuesday meeting.Next week commissioners will look over an offsite stormwater best management practice study.They also will look at the final update of stormwater management criteria, which is a “complete rewrite” of the city’s stormwater master plan, written in 1995.Feedback from a 2020 survey of the public was that floodplain management and handling major overflow events was the biggest concern.The plan also will address detention and retention systems, erosion control and natural stream protection.It will also include construction standards. Finally, they’ll consider proposed water, wastewater and stormwater utility budgets for next year.For 2023, the Water and Wastewater Utility Fund is $1.6 million higher than expected, according to meeting documents.Commissioners will consider a 4% to 6% increase in the budget each year through to 2030.No official action will occur because it is a work session.The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the city chambers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Technical Terminology Scientific Terms stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Peninsula's Levi Semler has high hopes for Seahawks in 2023 Most People Feel First Date Jitters Spain: Forest Fire Erupts In Tenerife, Canary Islands 9 Latest News Four decades brings retirement and reflection of service Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd straight losing week Five transgender Kansans allowed to intervene in case centered on gender ID on licenses San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion Fort Riley's 1st ID Combat Aviation Brigade deploys to Europe Riley County Commission approves new health department grant for submission Manhattan City Commission to discuss water management Regional government comes together to discuss substance abuse Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property backCouple finds $5,000 treasure to conclude Outdoor Bank's 11-day huntSchool board candidate says opponent misquoted him on LGBTQ+ commentsDaughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. OpenCould Country Stampede come back to Manhattan? Organizers are looking for new homePolice arrest Manhattan man for rape during weekend burglary'We've got you' | Manhattan community gathers in prayer and support for K-State President Richard LintonCivil rights group files complaint saying a KSU diversity scholarship is 'racial segregation'Victim testimony leads to extra charge in rape caseFROM THE PUBLISHER | Jon Wefald, the Big 12, and the implosion of the Pac t2 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.