Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will discuss the possibility of consolidating the Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall. No action will be taken during the work session.
City administrators will provide two options: Eliminate the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee and house that function under the Social Services Advisory Board; or get rid of both boards, and have city staffers review requests internally and make recommendations to the commission during the budget process.
City manager Ron Fehr said there is some duplication of services by social services and special alcohol boards, and a handful of outside agencies apply for funding from both boards.
“The consolidation thought was maybe there could be some efficiencies gained there, by not duplicating that function,” Fehr said.
The city created the social services board in 1988 to review applications from agencies for city funding. Officials created the special alcohol committee in 1994 to review applications for a portion of alcohol tax and how to spend it according to state statutes.
The social services board has 15 members, and the alcohol board has 7 with two vacancies.
The boards are intended to create opportunities for community involvement and reduce commission time. City finance staffers have served as liaisons, and the boards have similar funding applications.
The commission will discuss other potential actions related to the city’s boards and committees.
City administrators recommend dissolving the Partner City Advisory Committee and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The city created the Partner City Advisory Committee in 2004, and it has five members. The committee’s purpose is to explore relationships with international partner cities and to plan, develop, and promote partner city activities. It did with the Czech Republic. The board created the flag plaza in City Park.
City staffers recommend removing the board but keeping the flag plaza.
Fehr said the group can continue its function as a separate, non-profit organization instead of being affiliated with the city and the city’s bureaucratic process. He said the board does not have a role in advising the city commission.
The city created the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee in 2008 to advise staff on bike routes and promote bicycle ridership, education, and events. Meeting documents say that the committee does not advise the city commission or undertake education or events but provides recommendations to the city for new or changed bike routes.
Documents go on to say community development and public works staff members ensure recommendations from the committee are consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, but the committee is a duplication of effort, and the city can implement plans efficiently and effectively without the committee.
City staffers also recommend not having a staff member on the Food and Farm Council.
An interlocal agreement between the city and Riley County created the council in 2019. Its primary purpose was to form the Food Systems Master Plan, which the city commission accepted in July.
The city staff recommendation is to notify Riley County that the city will not have a dedicated staff liaison, but it will provide staff guidance or participation when requested.