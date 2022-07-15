City commissioners will consider annexing a 50-acre tract of land at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on the property.
On Monday, Pottawatomie County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution allowing the annexation to happen. Midwest Concrete Materials owns the proposed site.
Scorpion, which would buy the land after annexation, would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County. Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr said with annexation, the city will have to provide police services and build a fire station close to the facility to meet immediate needs.
Officials have not determined a new fire station location or cost to build. The site already has water and sewer utilities.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk Biosciences, a publicly-traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.
The second and final reading for the annexation will be Aug 2. After that, the city planning board can start zoning the property. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Commissioners also will likely enter into an agreement with K-State for an engineering contract with Olsson and Associates for $460,930. Fehr said the contract would be split roughly half and half. K-State and the city plan to extend the bike lane inAggieville along North Manhattan Avenue. to Thurston Street to tie into campus. Additionally, they will replace the yellow flashing signals along Manhattan Avenue with traffic lights at Kearney, Thurston and Bertrand streets. Also, K-State wants to build a roundabout connecting Campus Creek Road, Petticoat Lane, and Bertrand Street.
Construction is anticipated to begin next summer. The estimated cost is $2 million total. The city’s portion would be $1.25 million and K-State $750,000.
The city government is responsible for the bike lane, and traffic signals. The commission likely will approve a contract with Olsson for $436,266 to analyze the city’s traffic master plan, traffic signals, software, equipment and traffic light network.
The commission likely will award a contract for asphalt overlay services with Shilling Construction of Manhattan for $1.01 million.