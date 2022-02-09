Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday decided to pause further study of annexing the Green Valley area just east of town.
Commissioners objected to the cost of the study and said that annexation would dramatically raise taxes in that area.
The city government commissioned a study of the impact to the city government’s finances if it annexed Green Valley as area officials consider how to deal with its growth.
Julia Herlands, vice president of TischlerBise Inc., the Bethesda, Maryland, consulting firm that did the study, presented the findings to commissioners.
Commissioners raised questions about infrastructure costs if an annexation happened and questioned the need to do any more study.
The commission didn’t vote at the work session, but everyone except for Mayor Linda Morse agreed to not move forward. Morse said she wanted to start Phase 2 because she wants the city to continue to grow.
“We know there are a lot of businesses who are already there, who have just taken it on their own initiative (to annex), but our services have meant that was possible,” Morse said. “I want to encourage business, not stifle it.”
Morse said the city is blocked on three sides, and she doesn’t want the east side of Manhattan to also be blocked.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the city needs to look at other options to expand growth and not be reliant on Kansas State University and Fort Riley.
“At the same time, I’m not sure going into Phase 2 is the appropriate way right now,” Reddi said. “We have so many challenges within our own city as far as getting staff and meeting the needs and our projects and everything else.”
Commissioners Wynn Butler emphasized the potential increase to the property tax rate to people living in Green Valley.
“This is all great, the city annexes it, and we make more revenue,” Butler said. “But what it doesn’t tell you is that everybody out there gets 50 mills added to their property tax.”
Butler went on to say that area grew because they didn’t get hit with 50 mills and all the city regulations.
“So if you annex it, the idea that we’re going to have this (high growth scenario), in my mind, is never going to happen because the people that are there now are going to move somewhere else,” Butler said.
Commissioner John Matta said he hasn’t heard a sense of urgency to annex the area saying, “I’m not seeing the justification just to do it to do it.”
TischlerBise completed Phase 1 of the East US-24 Corridor/Green Valley area annexation study, which began in 2019. The city paid about $99,000 for Phase 1. City manager Ron Fehr said he anticipated the second phase would have cost around the same and it would have required more work from city government staff.
The consultant considered three growth scenarios for the Green Valley area. Scenario 1 follows already approved housing units and historical nonresidential development. Scenario 2 anticipates medium growth, and scenario three expects high growth.
The consultant split the area into four fiscal analysis zones:
- 1: Area from the Blue River to the city-annexed area at Heritage Square
- 2: US-24 corridor north of Route 24 (including the existing industrial park)
- 3: US-24 corridor south of Route 24
- 4: The rest of the study area north and west of the US-24 corridor
Looking at a 20-year cumulative timeline, with all zones, scenario one would generate a $5.2 million net gain to the city government. Scenario 2 would represent a $13.8 million gain and scenario 3 would represent a $18.4 million gain.
The study also looked at the fiscal impact of not including the fourth zone, the only zone projected as a net negative financially.
For the 20-year cumulative timeline scenario without that zone, scenario one would generate $19 million in net fiscal impact, scenario two would generate $21.7 million, and scenario three would generate $23.5 million. The study did not include utility costs or unknown variables like inflation and property value increases.
The city, which provides some utilities and other services to Green Valley, began conducting the study after Pottawatomie County said in another study that Manhattan annexing the area could be an option for dealing with growth and services needed.
The county’s study also said incorporation is another option, but officials deemed two petitions submitted by residents in 2021 to make Green Valley its own city as “insufficient.”
Pottawatomie County Commissioner Dee McKee spoke during public comment, advocating for working together.
“We have an ability to grow together, but there must be some real conversation about ways to mediate and achieve things without duplicating and adding costs,” McKee said.
Dan Dekat, Blue Township trustee, said the commission shouldn’t just consider how much money the city government’s would take in by annexing the area.
“Think about what it’s going to cost you and what it’s going to cost the residents,” he said.
Dekat later said he loves the place where he lives, and that’s where he will be until the day he dies.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said if the opportunity is great and the demand is great, the argument can be made to annex part of second zone. He said that is the only opportunity in the near future to do anything with the commercial and industrial land.
“I think we can just kind of rest for just a little bit,” Hatesohl said. “We don’t want to miss out on opportunity here. But if there’s some demand and there’s some need, then we surely should move forward. But we don’t know that yet.”