The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday selected Linda Morse as the new mayor and Mark Hatesohl as mayor pro tem.
Commissioners unanimously approved both selections, which are traditionally based on previous election results. In the 2019 election, Morse received the most votes, giving her the first crack at mayor, and Hatesohl placed second, meaning he’s mayor pro tem this year and would likely become mayor next year.
As Morse took her seat, she said Manhattan is a unique and wonderful community.
“We have invested in this community, and I don’t just mean money but our hearts and our efforts,” Morse said.
Morse commented on stagnant population and economy. “In order for us to continue what I call progress, we need to pay attention to our economic development,” she said.
Morse also said she is anxious to pursue some of the features in the recently adopted city government strategic plan.
Hatesohl talked about the commission and getting things done for the Manhattan community and divisiveness among the five commissioners.
“Whenever there are issues that are strictly what’s best for the city of Manhattan, it seems like it always ends up being 5 to 0 whether it’s water, wastewater, sewer, streets, highway, all those important things that people expect the city government to do,” Hatesohl said. “We are always pretty much 5-0 on that because everybody wants the best thing for the city of Manhattan.”
Hatesohl said disagreements occur over issues that involve national politics.
The commission reorganized Tuesday with the swearing-in of commissioners elected in November.
Wynn Butler, Usha Reddi and newly elected John Matta took their oaths. Reddi and Butler, who finished first and second, respectively, have four-year terms. Matta, who finished third, received a two-year term.
Matta thanked outgoing commissioner Aaron Estabrook, who finished fourth in the November election. Matta, who served on the commission from 2011 to 2015, said he is looking forward to being on the commission again and the projects that are coming up.
Butler, whom Morse replaced, had a few remarks on his term as mayor, which he had previously been once. Butler said most people in the city don’t understand the role of the mayor and the way the system is set up.
“The mayor is really a ceremonial position,” Butler said. “It’s really nice to be called mayor, that makes you feel good. But you don’t really have any little button to push.”
Butler said the one great success this year was continuing to make Manhattan the holiday destination. “I think we just did a great job this year, Westloop, (Downtown Manhattan), Aggieville, and the chamber,” he said. “We had all kinds of events and brought in people, and I think you see that success of that directly in sales tax receipts.”
Butler also thanked Estabrook for his service and said he is excited to work alongside Matta for the next few years.
Reddi said she’s glad to have another term on the commission. “It’s always a pleasure to work with fellow city commissioners,” she said.
Reddi agreed with Hatesohl, saying the commission tends to agree more than not and there’s good civil discourse.
The commission recognized outgoing commissioner Estabrook for his service to the Manhattan community. Estabrook, who was elected to a two-year term in 2019, talked about his time on the commission and doing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had internal debates across the city,” he said. “We navigated things in the last few years, and I think it’s transformative where we’ve gotten to, what we’re able to do now compared to two years, and I look forward to the future.”
Estabrook said the things that meant the most to him during his time on the commission were the re-naming of 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and beginning to address housing issues.