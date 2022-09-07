The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave initial approval to the 2023 budget in a 3-2 vote while making additional reductions to social services and ATA Bus funding.
The overall proposed city budget increased from $163.5 million in 2022 to $189.2 million for 2023, which is an increase of $25.7 million or 15.7%.
Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, Wynn Butler and John Matta voted for the budget. Commissioner Usha Reddi and Mayor Linda Morse voted against the budget.
Separate from the budget decision, the commission reduced the proposed 2023 budgets for social services from $575,000 to $526,000 and ATA Bus from $179,884 to $143,000 with 3-2 votes with the same breakdown. Matta, who made the motions for both reductions, said both budgets still had 10% increases from 2022.
Butler, Matta and Hatesohl also voted to strike down funding for True Colors, a local nonprofit that aims to provide a safe space for LGTBQ+ youth.
Reddi voiced that she would not support the budget with the decreased funds because it takes away services from the most vulnerable population. “I don’t want us to think of this as a burden on our community, more so than it is our responsibility as city commissioners to take care of our residents,” Reddi said.
Morse said there is a lot of effort in the community to meet the needs of people who are less well off. She said she voted against decreasing the ATA Bus budget because it helps low-income people get to work and the store, and it is important that the city provides the bus service.
Matta said the budgets for those services were “a stretch too large.”
Hatesohl said social services still received $77,000 more than last year, but the commission can’t keep raising fees across the board. For the reduction in the ATA bus budget, he said fuel prices have gone down by $1, and if fuel prices stay down, it should still cover the cost.
Butler said he wants to slowly move the social services budget over to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and take it off the city government’s plate. He said he supports ATA and that it’s still a 10% increase. “We can’t just ask the city to have a flat mill levy, reduce everything in the city, and then tell all outside agencies they can have more money,” Butler said.
In July, the city commission voted to keep the property tax rate flat, which would still increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 7.43% because of an increase in property valuations. The city government expects to get $33 million in property taxes — a 5.9% or $1.8 million increase from 2022.
For example, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023, given the average increase of existing single-family homes.
That would be an increase of $44.56, or 7.43%. This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also levy separate property taxes.
Other budget increases are in the general fund, which rose from $34 million in 2022 to $39 million. The bond and interest fund, which helps pay city debt, was increased from $21 million to $29 million.
The Riley County Police Department budget is $25.05 million for 2023, an increase of $1.98 million from 2022. The city government is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County for 20%.
The commission will have a final vote during its Sept. 20 meeting.
Scorpion
The commission unanimously approved the rezoning of a 50-acre tract of land for Scorpion Biological Services, the biotech company planning to build a $650-million, 500,000-square foot facility.
The city rezoned MCM Industrial Park from a Pottawatomie County agricultural and high commercial district to a Manhattan industrial/commercial services district.
The land is at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, plans to hire 500 employees.
The company plans to buy the land after annexation and would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383, and Pottawatomie County.
2022 budget
amendment
Commissioners unanimously approved amendments to the 2022 budget with several funds increasing after additional money came in.
The commission adjusted the Fire Pension KP&F budget from $1.181 million to $1.381 million and the sales tax fund from $5.870 million to $6.720 million.
Sunset Zoo asked for a budget amendment from $534,000 to $750,000 because of two grants they received. The Aggieville Business Association requested to amend its budget from $71,500 to $76,000 after collecting more fees. Downtown Manhattan Inc. requested to amend its budget from $86,500 to $91,500 because the district also collected more fees than expected.