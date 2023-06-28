City officials said Tuesday that Manhattan won’t need a new cemetery for a long time, but they do want to build columbariums and new maintenance shops.
At the city commission’s work session, officials reviewed the cemetery master plan. They said Sunset Cemetery is full, but they’d like to add columbariums, which are vertical structures that hold urns.
Sunrise Cemetery is only at half capacity.
Both cemeteries need a new maintenance shop, officials said, and Sunrise Cemetery needs a new office.
At Sunrise Cemetery, officials intend to remodel or rebuild the maintenance shop and build a new office further from the maintenance shop. The cost to remodel the current shop is estimated at $310,000-$390,000. To build a new building would cost $760,000-$990,000 and the new office would cost approximately $510,000-$630,000.
Cemetery officials proposed adding columbariums to the northwest corner of Sunset Cemetery, which would provide more spaces in an area that was previously unusable. This would cost $40,000-$60,000 for the ground work and first structure.
Officials proposed four options to address a need for the new maintenance shop. The commissioners said they preferred two options.
One would allow Sunset Cemetery to partner with Sunset Zoo to build a shop both entities could use. It would be on the southwest corner of the cemetery. It would cost $1,490,000-$1,710,000 and would most likely be split with the zoo.
The other option commissioners liked was building a new maintenance shop across the street from Sunset Cemetery on the northeast corner near Girl Scout Park and next to the sexton’s house. This is the least expensive option at $590,000-$710,000.
Commissioners also discussed possible uses for the sexton house, but because of a complicated land deed, those might be difficult.
Commissioners took no action during the meeting because it was a work session. They plan to vote on the master plan in late summer or early fall.