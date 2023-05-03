An open space in front of Menards in Manhattan, seen Friday, will be the future site of a Culver’s restaurant. The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved the development in the northwest corner of McCall Road and McCullough Place.
The Manhattan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to allow development of a Culver’s in Manhattan.
The commission voted to amend the McCall Landing Planned Unit Development so Culver’s can construct a building with a drive-thru, curbside pick-up spaces and parking lot through lane. The business would develop on the district’s final vacant lot, which is next to the K-State Super Store, 520 McCall Road.
A city analysis determined that the plan met the requirements for the lot.
Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based fast-food restaurant known for its butter burgers and frozen custard. It has about 900 locations in 26 states, including eight in Kansas.
The Manhattan Area Urban Planning Board recommended approval of the plan at its April 13 meeting.
Agenda documents didn’t include a timeline for the restaurant.
The commission also voted to allow the Riley County Health Department to install a digital sign at the intersection of Claflin and Wharton Manor roads.
The planning board recommended approving the sign at its April 13 meeting.