An open space in front of Menards in Manhattan, seen Friday, will be the future site of a Culver’s restaurant. The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved the development in the northwest corner of McCall Road and McCullough Place.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to allow development of a Culver’s in Manhattan.

The commission voted to amend the McCall Landing Planned Unit Development so Culver’s can construct a building with a drive-thru, curbside pick-up spaces and parking lot through lane. The business would develop on the district’s final vacant lot, which is next to the K-State Super Store, 520 McCall Road.