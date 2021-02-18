Manhattan-area churches observed Ash Wednesday in their own individual fashions, with many holding virtual services or alternative ways to receive ashes and communion.
Peace Lutheran Church held a drive-thru imposition of ashes in the church’s west parking lot Wednesday. Peace Lutheran pastor Austin English said he saw about 40 people from noon to 1 p.m., and another drive-thru service was scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
English wore gloves and applied ashes with a Q-tip, and communion wafers and wine were contained in condiment cups with lids.
“There’s no person-to-person contact, it’s as safe as possible,” English said.
Ash Wednesday is a holy day that marks the beginning of Lent. Religious leaders place ashes on participants’ foreheads to represent their repentance.
English said he pre-recorded an Ash Wednesday service and posted it on the church’s website and social media accounts. He said it was the first time the church had done a pre-recorded service, as all others have been live online.
Churches locally have kept some services operating without people in the pews because of the pandemic. English said Peace Lutheran will open to the public for in-person Sunday services on March 7. English said Peace Lutheran stopped letting people inside for services in November, but with more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, the church is excited to have people in the chapel for traditional and contemporary services.
Peace Lutheran will hold a drive-through communion again on Feb. 28, maintaining the once-a-month tradition that began at the start of the pandemic.
English said the drive-thru communion attendance ranges from a dozen people to 50-something. “It’s been really meaningful for our members,” he said.
English said the hard part is reminding people that the church is open and holding services in alternative ways for churchgoers. He said the livestream services are a big help to people who do not feel comfortable leaving their homes.
“We’ve really enjoyed doing ministry differently during the pandemic; we haven’t stopped anything, we’ve just adjusted how we do it,” English said. “We’re definitely trying to stay as active as possible.”
At Kansas State University, St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center held a livestream Ash Wednesday service in the evening along with other masses throughout the day.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church pre-recorded a sermon for Ash Wednesday and streamed an evening mass online Wednesday evening. Seven Dolors Catholic Parish also held evening services, and First United Methodist Church streamed their Ash Wednesday services live on Facebook.