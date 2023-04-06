Manhattan chiropractor charged with sexual battery Staff reports Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Manhattan chiropractor is awaiting a court appearance after turning himself in on a charge of sexual battery.Kenyon Erickson, owner of Erickson Chiropractic, turned himself over to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office on March 30 after the Riley County Attorney’s Office filed charges in court March 23.Erickson, 50, is accused of sexual battery, for an incident April 14, 2022.Sexual battery, a Class A person misdemeanor, is when a person unlawfully and without consent touches another person with intent to arouse or satisfy his sexual desires.The victim isn’t named in court documents, but one of those documents indicates the person was born in 1976. Officials provided no further information.Erickson’s address is listed as 2102 Prairie Lea Place in Manhattan, which is not in Pottawatomie County. He was released on $2,000 bond.The case is filed in Riley County District Court. No dates are set for court proceedings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Medicine Crime More from this section Happy Easter! Eggs Are Still Super Expensive +6 How the trucking industry changed during the pandemic Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. challenging Biden in 2024 Latest News USD 329: Maple Hill Elementary to close in May The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series Singing is K-State tight ends coach Brian Lepak's hidden talent Manhattan chiropractor charged with sexual battery PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Easter egg hunts, live music, pottery and more Gabby Gregory is Iowa's Caitlin Clark's 'biggest fan' How Sega killed Sonic the Hedgehog, got away with murder and made a surprisingly sincere game Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLong-time Wildcat Sean Snyder hired at KUEmily Ratajkowski’s rage over women like ex-porn star Mia Khalifa being ‘written off’ due to ‘sexual history’Hemphill resigns as Wamego boys basketball coachTeena Whitmore6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesRiley County animal control policy review paused after officials learn of lack of enforcementK-State players show off their skills at Pro DayUSDA to hold NBAF ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24Fort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospitalJerome Tang wins Naismith Coach of the Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.