The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce made a 2024 budget request that’s 6.4% higher than the previous year.
During Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, chamber director of economic development Daryn Soldan gave a mid-year update on the chamber’s economic development.
While giving his presentation, he requested a total of $1.925 million, split in two categories: $543,080 for economic development and $1.383 million for tourist promotion and visitor attractions.
The money requested for economic development remained the same as the previous year, and the request for tourist promotion increased by $83,077 which is 6.4% of the total request.
Because this was a work session, the city commissioners took no action.
Soldan also provided a mid-year update for the chamber. He said so far 2023 has been a successful year, and he predicts that will continue.
This is the first time Manhattan has reached a full labor force since COVID-19, Soldan said.
Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau director Marcia Rozell spoke about tourism, saying her office has collected $17.4 million in revenue.
Rozelle said this number may not be significant for the city but is significant in comparison to the nearby towns. This growth in tourism is larger than in previous post-COVID years.
Sheila Ellis-Glasper, founder and president of Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills, also provided information during the presentation.
Ellis-Glasper said one significant change this year has been the organization’s partnership with Hy-Vee to allow local black-owned businesses’ products to be sold in their store. Because of this program, Ellis-Glasper said she has received interest from people all over the state.
She also said that the work of the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills also has been featured by the Kansas Department of Commerce.