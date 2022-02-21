The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday recognized three residents at its annual meeting for their community involvement.
The chamber honored Wayne Sloan as the 53rd recipient of the Lud Fiser Citizen of the Year, Tracy Anderson as the 33rd recipient of the C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year and Tara Grubb as the second recipient of the Young Professional of the Year award.
Citizen of the year
Wayne Sloan is the chief executive officer of BHS Construction. He is a member of the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership. He serves on the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Committee and Landmark National Bank Board. He is also the president of Pawnee Mental Health Foundation and a trustee on the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
Sloan also has other community recognitions, including the Boys and Girls Club of America Silver Medallion Award for service, Johanna Lyle Excellence in Service Award from Meadowlark Hills Retirement Foundation, and Leadership Manhattan Distinguished Service Award.
Sloan graduated from Kansas State University in 1975 with a degree in construction science. In 1977, he returned to Manhattan to join his father’s firm, Green Construction Company. In 1982, he became the owner of the BHL Construction and then established the current name BHS Construction.
The award is named in honor of long-tenured former Manhattan chamber president Lud Fiser, who served from 1948 to 1975 and was responsible for community developments such as CiCo Park and Manhattan Industrial Park.
Volunteer of the year
Tracy Anderson led the chamber’s effort to raise money to promote the Riley County economic development sales tax, which passed with 60% of the vote in November. He served on the steering committee in 2021 for Advantage Manhattan 5, Manhattan’s private sector economic development funding program.
In addition to chamber projects, Anderson has worked on community projects, including helping with the aquatic center study. Anderson serves on the Manhattan Area Chamber Board of Directors. Anderson graduated from K-State in 1989 with an architecture degree and started Anderson Knight Architects in 2002 with Dan Knight.
The award is named in honor of C. Clyde Jones, a 60-year Manhattan resident who served as first dean of Kansas State University’s College of Business and has a long-running record of community service.
Young professional
of the year
Tara Grubb has been engaged with the community since she moved to Manhattan in 2011. She got involved with the chamber’s young professional program, volunteering as a member and chair on the steering committee, helping with events, strengthening relationships and providing leadership. In 2019, she was part of the steering committee that rebranded the program, now known as HYPE.
Grubb moved to Manhattan in 2011 to be a part of the Hilton Garden Inn/Conference center. After three years, Grubb moved to work for Complete Weddings + Events as the sales and marketing manager and started the company’s wedding coordination program.