Cody Belton sets out some sports cards for sale at his booth Saturday during the Manhattan Card Show at Hilton Garden Inn. During the two-day event, collectors had a chance to buy, sell and trade sports cards, Pokemon cards, collectible figures and more.
Scott Whited said shows, like the Manhattan Card Show, bring together like-minded people to bond over an interest, no matter how specific. “It’s a good community to be around … there’s a collector community for everything.”
If your walls are lined with action figures or you have binders of baseball cards, the Manhattan Card Show probably had something for you.
The event, held Saturday and Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, offered collectors a chance to buy, sell and trade baseball cards and other sports trading cards, Pokemon cards, collectible figures and more. Vendor Scott Whited said shows like this bring together like-minded people to bond over an interest, no matter how specific.
“Collectibles bazaars and conventions are some of the few places left where you can get a bunch of people together with this similar interest,” Whited said. “It’s a good community to be around. … There’s a collector community for everything.”
Rows of booths at the show were full of trading cards, Funko Pop character figures, comic books and other collectibles. Prices for the trading cards alone ranged from a few dollars to hundreds for some of the rarer or more valuable cards.
Whited, who was selling and trading Pokemon cards at his booth, said that universe is a good introduction for kids who are starting to collect, because there is a variety of ways to get involved in it, from the cards to TV shows to video games and toys. Young kids who might only have a few dollars can still find something.
“If you’ve got $5 to spend, you can get a lot,” Whited said. “You can always get into it.”
Cody Belton sold trading cards of all kinds as well as figurines at his booth, including cards themed after TV shows, movies and Disney films for $1 a pack.
“It’s easy for kids, or for anybody who doesn’t have enough money for the big stuff,” Belton said.
Belton collects sports, Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering trading cards as well as figurines, especially of “Star Wars” character Boba Fett and X-Men character Wolverine. He said some people enjoy looking at or displaying their own collections, while others enjoy the transactional side of it.
“I look at them kind of like a stock,” Belton said. “Sometimes it will depend on what’s going in the world, and the value goes up. … And the stuff I keep I like looking at it, I enjoy looking through my collection.”
Whited said he started collecting as a child going with his father to card shows. As an adult he collects imported Godzilla figures and comic books, especially Spider-Man and X-Men.
“We’re big fans of the art and we like displaying them,” Whited said.
He said he enjoys making the experience fun for kids, like occasionally giving one a card for free, because he remembers vendors who did that for him when he was young. Items bought at shows like this become a memory, Whited said.
“A kid’s going to come in here and he’s going to remember going to a card show with Dad,” Whited said. “That’s how it was for me as a child.”
He said he enjoys how an event like a card show can bring out people from young kids to grandparents, all of whom share an interest.